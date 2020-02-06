Easy Conchas Recipe

Makes 10

Prep time: 25 minutes

Total time: 4 hours

Ingredients

for the dough:

½ cup|105 grams granulated sugar

½ cup|125 ml whole milk heated to 115°F

2 ¼ teaspoons active dry yeast

3 cups|390 grams all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

8 tablespoons|113 grams unsalted butter, melted

1 teaspoon kosher salt

2 large eggs

½ vanilla pod, seeds scraped (save the pod to infuse some sugar!)

Videos by VICE

for the topping:

1 cup|145 grams all-purpose flour

1 cup|120 grams confectioners’ sugar

8 tablespoons|113 grams unsalted butter, room temperature

¼ teaspoon baking powder

2 teaspoons cocoa powder

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ vanilla pod, seeds scraped (save the pod to infuse some sugar!)

Directions

Make the dough: In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a hook attachment, mix together the sugar, milk, and yeast. Let sit until the yeast has bloomed, about 10 minutes, then all the flour, salt, butter, eggs, and vanilla seeds. Mix on low speed until a dough begins to form, about 2 minutes, then increase the speed to medium and mix until a smooth dough forms, about 2 minutes longer. Cover with plastic wrap and let rise in a warm area for about 1 to 1 ½ hours, or until the dough has nearly doubled in size. After the dough has risen, divide the dough into 10 equal-sized balls. Divide between two parchment paper-lined baking sheets and cover with plastic wrap. Let rise in a warm spot for 1 to 1 ½ more hours, or until the dough has nearly doubled in size. Meanwhile, make the topping. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, combine the flour, sugar, butter, and baking powder. Beat until fluffy, about 2 to 3 minutes. Divide the topping among 2 small bowls. Add the cocoa powder to one bowl and the cinnamon and vanilla seeds to the other bowl. Mix each bowl until totally combined and set the topping aside. Divide each bowl of topping into 5 equal-sized balls and roll each into 4-inch circles. Place on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet and cover with plastic wrap until ready to use. Make the conchas: Heat the oven to 325°F. Drape the topping circles over the top of each concha. Score the top of each, taking care not to pierce the dough, into desired designs. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until the conchas are slightly golden. Cool slightly, then serve with coffee.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here .