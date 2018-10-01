Easy Grain Salad Recipe

Servings: 6

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 35 minutes

Ingredients

1 cup barley

1 cup farro

2 cups cooked chickpeas

2 cups roughly chopped parsley

1 cup basil (or tarragon, or fennel fronds, or mint, or whatever soft herb is available)

1 cup crumbled feta

1 cup sungold tomatoes, halved

¼ cup|60 ml olive oil

3 tablespoons white chardonnay vinegar

3 medium cucumbers, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 lemon, zested and juiced

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

Bring a medium saucepan of generously salted water to a boil. Add the barley and farro and cook until tender but still with a chewy bite, about 15 to 20 minutes. Drain and let cool slightly. Transfer to a large bowl with the remaining ingredients and season generously with salt and pepper.

