Easy Grain Salad Recipe

Servings: 6
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 35 minutes
Ingredients
1 cup barley
1 cup farro
2 cups cooked chickpeas
2 cups roughly chopped parsley
1 cup basil (or tarragon, or fennel fronds, or mint, or whatever soft herb is available)
1 cup crumbled feta
1 cup sungold tomatoes, halved
¼ cup|60 ml olive oil
3 tablespoons white chardonnay vinegar
3 medium cucumbers, cut into 1-inch pieces
1 lemon, zested and juiced
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Directions
Bring a medium saucepan of generously salted water to a boil. Add the barley and farro and cook until tender but still with a chewy bite, about 15 to 20 minutes. Drain and let cool slightly. Transfer to a large bowl with the remaining ingredients and season generously with salt and pepper.
