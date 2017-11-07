Easy Jalapeño Cornbread Recipe

Servings: 6-8

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

½ cup|125 ml whole milk

8 tablespoons|137 grams unsalted butter, plus more for greasing

½ cup|107 grams sour cream

3 large eggs, lightly beaten

2 cups|285 grams bread flour

1 cup|106 grams cornmeal

¾ cup|170 grams granulated sugar

1 tablespoon kosher salt

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

2 jalapeños, stemmed and diced

Videos by VICE

Directions

Heat oven to 350°F. Grease a muffin tin with butter and set aside. In a small saucepan, melt the butter into the milk over medium heat (do not let it boil, let it melt). In a large bowl, combine the milk and butter mixture with the sour cream and eggs. In a separate medium bowl, mix together the flour, cornmeal, sugar, salt, and baking powder. Stir the dry ingredients into the wet, then stir in the cheese and jalapeños. Spread into prepared baking dish and bake for 20-25 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean. Serve warm with lots of butter.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.