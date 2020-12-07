Easy Menudo Recipe

Serves 8-10

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 3 ½ hours

Ingredients

Videos by VICE

for the soup broth:

1 pound|480 grams beef bones

6 garlic cloves, smashed

1 cow foot

1 medium white onion, thinly sliced

2 ½ pounds|1 kilogram honeycomb tripe, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 (29-ounce|822-gram) can hominy, rinsed and drained

for the guajillo sauce:

7 guajillo chilies, deseeded and deveined

4 garlic cloves

¼ medium yellow onion

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 teaspoon ground cumin

for garnish:

3 tablespoons Mexican oregano

1 medium white onion, finely diced

½ bunch cilantro, roughly chopped

lime wedges

tortillas, steamed

hot sauce, to taste

Directions

Make the broth: Cover the beef bones, garlic, cow foot, and onion with 12 cups|2839 ml water and bring to a boil in a large saucepan. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and cook, uncovered, for 15 minutes, skimming off any scum that rises to the top. Add the tripe and cook until everything is tender, about 2 to 2 ½ hours. Discard the cow foot and beef bones. Make the guajillo sauce: Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add the chilies and cook until tender, about 3 minutes. Turn off the heat and let the chiles rest in their cooking liquid for 10 minutes. Using tongs, transfer the chiles to a blender; reserve ¾ cup|175 ml of the chile cooking liquid. Heat the oven to broil. Toss the garlic and onion with the oil on a sheet tray. Add the garlic and onion to a small sheet tray and drizzle with the oil. Char under the broiler until lightly golden, about 5 minutes. Transfer the garlic and onion to the blender with the chiles. Add the reserved cooking liquid and the cumin and purée until smooth. Strain through a fine-mesh sieve, discarding any solids. Season with salt and set aside. Add the guajillo sauce and hominy to the pot of broth and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and cook, partially covered, for 30 minutes. Season with salt and divide among bowls. Sprinkle with the oregano and onion and garnish with the cilantro. Serve with lime wedges and tortillas, plus extra hot sauce.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.