Easy Saimin Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 25 minutes

Total time: 2 hours

Ingredients

1 pound|450 grams pork spareribs

1 (3-4 pound|2 kilogram) chicken

¼ ounce|10 grams kombu

1 cup|90 grams dried shrimp

5 dried shiitake mushrooms

6 medium garlic cloves, minced

1 leek, including dark green parts, sliced and washed

1 medium carrot, peeled and sliced

1 (1-inch) piece ginger, peeled and thinly sliced

¼ cup|60 ml soy sauce

4 teaspoons hondashi

½ teaspoon white pepper

4 (3-ounce|85-gram) packets ramen noodles

2 scallions, thinly sliced

prepared fish cake, sliced

Hawaiian BBQ beef skewers, to serve (optional)

Videos by VICE

Directions

Place the ribs and chicken in a pressure cooker and cover with 8 cups|1893 ml of water. Cover the pressure cooker, bring to low pressure, and cook for 45 minutes. Allow the pressure cooker to depressurize. Combine the kombu, dried shrimp, mushrooms, garlic, leek, carrot, and ginger in a large saucepan. Carefully pour the broth through a fine-mesh strainer into the bowl of chopped vegetables. Stir and let the broth steep for 45 minutes. Strain the broth into a large pot and keep warm over medium-low heat. Bring a large pot of unsalted water to a boil. Add the ramen noodles and cook according to the package directions. Drain. Place 1 tablespoon soy sauce, 1 teaspoon hondashi, and ⅛ teaspoon white pepper in the bottom of 4 serving bowls. Add about 1 ½ cups hot broth to each bowl. Place a serving of noodles in each bowl and stir with chopsticks or tongs. Garnish with the fish cake and green onions to serve.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here .