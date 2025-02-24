eating-fruit-might-counteract-all-those-microplastics-in-your-body

We may have finally found a way to help with those microplastics in our bodies. In what has quickly become a seemingly unwinnable war with tiny shards of plastic, new research suggests the antioxidants found in fruits and flowers can combat the negative effects of microplastics.

Anthocyanins are pigments that contribute to the bright hue of certain plants. They’re abundant in berries and grapes and have been known to have several key health benefits, including reducing inflammation and improving eye health.

As the new research shows, those same antioxidants “could be a promising therapeutic supplement for mitigating reproductive damage” caused by microplastics by increasing sperm count and mobility, along with other benefits.

Anthocyanins have exhibited “potential protective effects against reproductive toxicity induced by microplastics” according to the research paper’s authors.

The dangerous effects of overexposure to microplastics—which are everywhere—are many. These include (but of course are not limited to) an increased likelihood of cancer, higher odds of a heart attack, and the aforementioned negative impact on the body’s reproductive system.

It also affects ovarian functions, but eating fruit can help with that too. The researchers say anthocyanins can benefit the ovarian tissue and provide “therapeutic” aid to the damage from microplastics.

This particular study tested its theory on rats. The critters were exposed to microplastics and then treated with the antioxidants. After analyzing them over a period of time, the rats showed an increase in sperm count and motility.

There’s still a need to test this on humans, but early reports are promising as we desperately look for ways to combat the onslaught of microplastics that are literally everywhere around us, just floating in the air. They’re also all over everyday objects like plastic takeout containers and tea bags.

So, yeah, we’re being exposed pretty much constantly. Hopefully, by eating plenty of fruits, nuts, and flowers, we can save ourselves from some of the damage that comes with having bodies full of microplastics.