Can’t Make it to EDC? Watch the Full Stream Here.

Summer music festivals are wild, fast-paced and a lot of fun, yet most of us can’t make it all of them. Red Bull TV is here to save the day, or at least give you an excuse to stay in this weekend.

All weekend long, the festival will host a live stream of Electric Daisy Carnival. The stream is part of their ongoing summer festival streaming schedule, which previously included Gorillaz’ Demon Dayz and will later include Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits.

Got plans this weekend? Check out the daily schedule to find when your favorite artists are playing. Can’t pause part of your day plans? The stream will replay each day’s feed until the next day’s scheduled performers hit the stage.

Watch the live stream below.