Eddie Vedder’s Collaborative Spirit: 4 of the Pearl Jam Frontman’s Best Duets

Eddie Vedder is instantly recognizable as the frontman for Seattle grunge icons Pearl Jam, and he’s done a lot of his most beloved work with the group since 1990. He also broke into solo work with the 2007 soundtrack for the film Into The Wild, and has since released two more solo albums.

One of Vedder’s strengths, however, is his willingness to collaborate with others. He’s performed on albums for The Who, The Ramones, and Bad Religion, just to scratch the surface. Often, he’s joined fellow artists on stage during tours and for several Rock Hall induction ceremonies. Looking back at Eddie Vedder’s collaborative spirit, there are a handful of performances that stand out.

Playing Cowbell With Queens of the Stone Age

Eddie Vedder has provided vocals and support for many legendary bands and contemporaries, and his reputation precedes him. Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age, however, didn’t invite Vedder on stage in Chile in 2013 to show him off. Instead, he relegated Vedder to the cowbell, but not before introducing him as a “wonderful musician and a great human being.”

Some may see being put on cowbell for the grueling song “Little Sister” as a punishment, but Vedder looked thrilled to contribute. He kept the pace with his gaze firmly fixed on Homme, keeping track of tempo cues before stepping it up a notch and adding his own vocals to the first chorus.

singing Ac/dc with Bruce Springsteen and tom morello

The Melbourne stop on Bruce Springsteen’s 2014 tour proved itself to be a smorgasbord of classic talent. First, Tom Morello of Rage Against The Machine was filling in for Steven Van Zandt in the E Street Band. Second, he had the idea to open the Australian tour stop with AC/DC’s “Highway To Hell.” Third, he realized Eddie Vedder was in town.

All the ingredients came together perfectly. Bruce Springsteen, Tom Morello, and Eddie Vedder doing an electrifying cover of AC/DC to hype up the Australian crowd. Even during the extensive guitar solos, Vedder hangs out near the back of the stage and just jams out, looking like he’s in his element.

raising money for charity with beyoncé

Both Pearl Jam and Beyoncé were on the bill for the 2015 Global Citizen Festival, which had been staging concerts to raise money for charities since 2012. Here, they made a curious, but not unwelcome, team-up, covering Bob Marley’s “Redemption Song.”

“It’s not every day you get to sing with a queen,” Vedder said before inviting Beyoncé out on stage. He launched into the acoustic cover while Beyoncé prepared herself to join in, and once she did, Vedder watched her with rapt attention. Their voices melded well together, creating a moving, stripped back homage.

collaborating several times with neil young

Neil Young and Pearl Jam have crossed paths several times, most notably in 1995 on Young’s album Mirror Ball. Pearl Jam also end many live shows with a cover of Young’s “Rockin’ In The Free World,” which the band has altered after many years to take on more of their signature grunge stylings. Still, there’s clearly a lot of mutual respect between Neil Young and Pearl Jam.

During the 1993 MTV VMAs, Eddie Vedder and the guys were joined by Young for a performance of the classic hit. Young opened his own song with its chugging guitar and powerful vocals. Then, Vedder joined on the chorus, and the song exploded into a grunge-lover’s delight.

