‘Elden Ring Nightreign’ Players Slam FromSoftware Over Poor PS5 Performance

The Elden Ring Nightreign community is not happy with the game’s performance on PS5. Frustrated users are calling out the game for having inconsistent FPS during online matchmaking. Many players also claim that FromSoftware has been getting a pass for publishing games with problems on console.

Players Upset With ‘Elden Ring Nightreign’ PS5 Performance

Two weeks after its launch, Elden Ring Nightreign players are not happy with the way the game performs on PlayStation 5. Over on the PS5 subreddit, a thread titled “The performance of Nightreign on PS5 is absolutely disgusting and it’s quite annoying how FromSoftware keep getting a pass” would spark a debate. In the thread, the topic creator passionately wrote, “I just find it quite annoying how most developers would get absolutely slaughtered if they released a game that performed this badly on PS5, yet FromSoftware always seem to get a pass.”

The topic immediately kicked off a discussion in the PS5 community, with many Elden Ring Nightreign players agreeing with the poster’s assessment of the game. For example, one user wrote, “I’ve had it chug down to what I swear was low 20s. I did the spirit jump and landed close to some wolves. The game became a slideshow. I enjoy it but the performance is terrible.” Another commenter replied, “100% agreed. If this was any other dev, they’d be criticized to hell and back. But since it’s FromSoftware, they get a pass to do this. I still really enjoy Nightreign, but the performance is in dire need of an improvement.”

A consensus is that the new FromSoftware title really starts to struggle when there is a lot of action happening on screen. As someone who reviewed Elden Ring Nightreign, I can confirm these issues do exist. While I didn’t notice it as much as other players, the game would start to chug under some conditions—which is pretty surprising, given that I was playing the RPG on a PS5 Pro. Although, according to tech breakdowns of the game, the Pro doesn’t really see any major benefits from the game. Which is disappointing.

FromSoftware is Amazing, But Performance Has never been their strong suit

One thing that came up in the thread was the fact that most of FromSoftware’s titles have performance issues. As much as many love Elden Ring, the game also had less-than-desirable FPS for an open-world RPG. Heck, Bloodborne infamously had frame-pacing issues that still have not been fixed to this day. It’s actually a big reason players desperately want a remake of the 2015 title.

And as many Elden Ring Nightreign players pointed out, Bluepoint Games’ Demon’s Souls Remake in 2020 featured beautiful HD graphics while running at 60 FPS. So, it is technically possible to get a FromSoftware game with amazing performance. However, another takeaway I have from all of this is that most players likely don’t care about these issues. I mean, the massive popularity of FromSoftware’s games kind of speaks to that.

In fact, I think it’s a testament to just how incredible their games are that most people are willing to look past the performance issues. I haven’t seen this level of goodwill towards a studio since Bethesda during its Fallout 4 era of games. Maybe it’s because I’m a die-hard Pokemon fan, but I think I’m now numb to performance issues when it comes to series I love. I mean, sure, it would be nice to have a high-quality release without issues. But I know I’ll just keep buying FromSoftware games regardless of any flaws.