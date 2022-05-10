Why Set Your Money on Fire When You Can Spend It on This Election Fraud NFT?

The chairwoman of the Arizona Republican Party, who was instrumental in pushing the bogus Maricopa County recount last year, has a new grift: election fraud conspiracy-based non-fungible tokens.

That’s right, failed Senate candidate Kelli Ward has announced that she’s getting into the NFT business—just as the bottom has completely fallen out of the market.

Ward announced the new endeavor on Twitter on Monday night, linking to a website that offers a glimpse of what potential buyers can expect when the NFT sale goes live next Monday.

“Own a piece of American history,” Ward declares on the site, without explaining what version of history she’s referring to.

The site features an image of the Statue of Liberty onto which Ward’s own face has been superimposed with her mouth gagged by tape. Instead of the iconic torch in her right hand, the Ward version of the statue holds a ballot marked for former President Donald Trump.

And rounding off the embarrassing alterations to one of the world’s best-known landmarks is Ward’s decision to replace the Lady Liberty’s tablet, which in real life bears the date of the Declaration of Independence in Roman numerals, with a copy of her own tome, which is called “Justified: The Story of America’s Audit.” It’s a retelling of last year’s bogus and costly Arizona recount, which concluded that President Joe Biden actually beat Trump by more votes than the official count suggested.

For now, there is no more information on the website, and Ward didn’t immediately respond to questions from VICE News about the sale. But it appears that Twitter, at least, thought the sale was a scam, as it almost instantly locked a new account set up to promote the sale, though that account has since been restored.

This Twitter account was created less than 30 minutes ago and it was already locked. “Careful review” by butt. Help, @elonmusk! BTW – you can still follow. AND you can get the FIRST #AmericaFirst NFTs here: https://t.co/KsycVpmgWI. pic.twitter.com/Ka8IxvLA5s — Dr. Kelli Ward 🇺🇸 (@kelliwardaz) May 9, 2022

Ward rose to fame last year as one of the main promoters of the Maricopa County recount, publishing nightly videos to her Twitter account with updates from the Cyber Ninjas-run operation.

More recently, Ward has come to the attention of the January 6 committee, which is seeking access to her phone records. Ward is fighting the subpoena, but last month CNN provided a glimpse into what the committee is looking for, when it published text messages to and from former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. The trove contained “dozens” of texts from Ward, dating from November 2020 through January 2021.

CNN has so far only published one of Ward’s texts.

“This guy says he’s cracked the whole election fraud and wants to speak to someone I sent his info to Molly Michael a few days ago, but I’m not sure it went anywhere,” she wrote to Meadows on December 9, 2020. It’s not clear what “guy” she was referring to.

Meadows did not respond to Ward’s message.

With the publication of her election conspiracy book—which costs $30—and now the sale of her NFTs, Ward is apparently trying to cash in on her prominence in MAGA world before it’s too late.

But she may have already missed the boat. The sale of NFTs fell to a daily average of about 19,000 last week, a 92% decline from a peak of about 225,000 in September, according to the data website NonFungible first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

