‘Enoughfluencers’ Are on the Rise, and Want to Show You How to Live Simply

You’ve surely heard of the term influencer, but what about “enoughfluencer”? These individuals don’t fuel consumerism. Rather, they challenge it with gratitude and a gentle shift in perspective.

I discovered the term “enoughfluencer” through this incredible Guardian article by writer Fleur Britte. In her article, Britte states that enoughfluencing “is also about celebrating already having enough, and, crucially, feeling happier for it.”

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Similar to de-influencing, enoughfluencing encourages individuals to love what they have rather than constantly striving for the next thing. In today’s influencer culture, we are conditioned to want more. More beauty products, more clothes, more accessories, more supplements, more luxury, more travel, etc.

The Rise of Enoughfluencers

While some influencers can (and often do) spread positive information and awareness, some can (and do) share harmful and misleading content—even unintentionally. For example, many lifestyle influencers offer helpful advice for coping with a breakup or building an impactful daily routine. However, others promote overconsumption and advertise expensive “must-have” products that aren’t actually that great to begin with.

Subconsciously, consumers can fall into this trap of craving the latest and greatest skincare or health supplements. To some, it can feel almost irresponsible or even shameful not to invest in certain products. We’re bombarded with messaging that tells us we must take better care of our skin and avoid wrinkles by purchasing this $100 serum, or we must drink this specific drink each morning if we want to avoid colon cancer. (Yes, I have seen influencers using this fear-mongering marketing strategy.)

“Enoughfluencers” are gently challenging this trend by telling their audience: What you have is enough.

When you practice gratitude, you might find yourself feeling less stressed or plagued by consumerism. If you ask me, a calm and regulated nervous system is one of the purest forms of medicine. You don’t need to drain your bank account and trigger more financial stress just to fit in with the crowd. In fact, I’d advise the complete opposite.

Second-Hand Living

A major trend many of these enoughfluencers follow is referred to as “second-hand living.” This lifestyle involves purchasing used or repurposed items, like clothing or furniture, rather than buying new and trendy products. Not only is this financially rewarding, but it’s also good for the environment.

In her article, Britte spoke with enoughfluencer Anna Kilpatrick, author of Not Needing New: A Practical Guide to Finding the Joy of Enough. Kilpatrick is a 50-something-year-old single mom who works for a vintage car restoration company and hasn’t had her own bedroom in eight years. Still, she says, “I pretty much have everything I want and need.”

“I started Not Needing New to celebrate second-hand stuff,” the enoughfluencer wrote on her website. “I was (am) in a financial situation where it was the only way to manage. People kept saying things looked good, or cool, or stylish, and I heard myself saying over and over that it was from the charity shop, from the tip, found in a freebie box, etc.”

“I thought it would be good to try to show that you don’t need money or youth to be sustainably stylish,” she wrote. “You need a bit of imagination, some bravado, and actually, age helps, because you care less about opinions that are shared with the sole intention of trying to squash you.”

Bravo.

I don’t know about you, but I would love to see more enoughfluencers on my TikTok FYP.