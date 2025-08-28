Epic Games CEO Reveals Why Nintendo Switch 2 Ports Are Having Performance Issues

Several major Nintendo Switch 2 games that use Unreal Engine 5 have recently struggled with performance issues. However, according to Epic Games’ CEO Tim Sweeney, the problem lies with developers and not UE5.

Switch 2 UE5 Games Run Poorly Because of Poor Optimization, According to Tim Sweeney

In a recent interview, Tim Sweeney discussed a variety of industry topics, including recent reports that a handful of UE5 games have struggled with performance issues. However, the Epic Games CEO gave an interesting response when he explained that the gaming engine isn’t actually to blame for poor game performance issues. According to Sweeney, it’s actually an issue with the development process itself.

“The primary reason is the development process. Many developers begin by developing games for high-end hardware, then optimize and test on lower-spec devices in the final stages. Ideally, optimization should be implemented early.” The Epic Games CEO, however, was quick to point out he wasn’t criticizing developers, as optimization is difficult. He said that many games are optimizing for the highest-end specs first, rather than for less powerful hardware.

“Of course, optimization is by no means an easy task. It’s a very difficult one. Ideally, optimization should be implemented early in development, before full-scale content building begins. To address this issue, we are preparing two main approaches.” Sweeney added that Epic Games plans to add automated optimization in future UE5 updates to help with manual labor. He also added that they will be offering developer training courses.

third-party Games Have Suffered Performance Issues on NS2 Recently

Tim Sweeney’s take on UE5 is interesting, since recent reports claim that Borderlands 4 is currently struggling with its port on Nintendo Switch 2. Recent previews of the title claim the NS2 port is struggling to hit 30 FPS, and can only have four enemies on screen in some sections. Of course, Borderlands 4 has also been in development for years before the launch of Switch 2 in July 2025.

So perhaps Gearbox Games also hadn’t optimized for the Nintendo console until late in the game’s development. Suda51 also recently came out and said that his upcoming game, Romeo is Dead, might not release on Switch 2 because of UE5. According to the Japanese developer, they are currently running tests with Epic Games and hoping to get it to work on Nintendo’s console.

Only time will tell whether some Unreal Engine 5 games will continue to struggle on NS2 or not. However, it should be pointed out that Fortnite currently runs incredibly well on Nintendo Switch 2 and is on UE5. So perhaps Tim Sweeney is on to something.

The developer also clarified that Epic Games is aware of Unreal Engine’s issues and is willing to work with studios to better optimize their development process. Regardless, with the Elden Ring Switch 2 performance drama recently, this isn’t a great month for Nintendo and third-party ports.