That Time Eric Andre Ate a Ton of Molly and Puked in Canada

The second episode of our new show Party Legends—where we get celebrities to tell us their wildest party stories and have the best of the best animators draw them—aired on VICELAND last night.

This time around, we heard some hilarious (and sometimes horrific) stories from Margaret Cho, Eric Andre, Andrew W. K., and more.

Videos by VICE

Eric Andre tells the story of losing his shit after taking too much molly in Montreal. We’ve recapped the best moments in GIFs below for your viewing pleasure.

“One time, I was at this comedy festival in Montreal. I decided to buy a bunch of drugs for the comedians, so I bought some molly off this guy. He looked like Tricky, but if he was white. I bought molly off of the white Tricky.”

“I turn to my buddy Carl while I was eating the molly. I was like, ‘Man, this shit feels fantastic. We should probably eat a ton more.’”

“We started wolfing it down, but that was a terrible idea because my eyes started, like, convulsing in the back of my head—harder than I ever had from rolling.”

“I was like, ‘Uh, this is the part of the night where I go to the hospital.’ So I ran outside. I said, ‘Shit. I can’t even make it back to the hotel. I’m gonna run around the corner and make myself puke.’”

“I was plowing my finger in the back of my throat, but I was on so much molly that it felt good. It was like I was fingering my throat, and my uvula was like a giant clit.”

“And I finally booted up a little poison, and then I felt great!”

You can catch Party Legends on VICELAND. Find out how to watch here.