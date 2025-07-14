‘Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream’ Blends Puzzle and Stealth Gameplay for an Incredibly Captivating Experience (Review)

When I received a code for Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream, I wasn’t sure if I could finish the game by the time the review embargo was up. After realizing that I had spent over six hours playing in one sitting, I then realized that making this happen would be much easier than I anticipated. But, how? The engaging stealth action, which seamlessly blends puzzles, cooperation, and teamwork, alongside an interesting and engaging narrative, had me engrossed in the world. I didn’t even realize that I had been playing for as long as I was until I finally broke away from the screen to look at the time. While not the most creative game I’ve ever played, Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream has a lot to love and is an incredibly impressive indie debut.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

Who Would Have Figured That Isometric Stealth Would Have Worked Out So Well?

If the idea of an isometric stealth game has you curious, you aren’t alone. When I first heard about Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream, I was just as interested as you. Typically, stealth games are confined to first- or third-person experiences, camera nestled safely over our shoulders. If we know exactly who’s hiding around the corner, it must be easier to plan and avoid them, right? Well, that’s where Eriksholm first surprised me. During the opening mission, Hanna has no way to defend herself, making each encounter with the law that is hunting her down tense and terrifying. One thing to note about Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream is that if you’re spotted even once, it’s an instant fail. You don’t have an opportunity to run and attempt to hide. You’re spotted, the screen goes black, and you’re wiped back to a checkpoint.

You’re going to fail. A lot. It’s expected of you, especially as you learn the ropes of how the enemies and the stealth work in Eriksholm. But once I got the hang of it, I was cruising through levels, putting enemies to sleep like Ye Olde Agent 47. The unique perspective gives this adventure a touch of uniqueness, especially when it borrows so much from its inspirations. It’s easy to compare many parts of the experience to games like Hitman or Metal Gear Solid, especially when it comes to the soundtrack and general vibe. But there’s something surprisingly tranquil about this experience.

Even if ‘Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream’ Isn’t the Most Original Idea, It’s Executed Incredibly Well

Stealth games are tricky to nail. If it feels like the enemy AI is unintelligent, it makes the game a bore. If they’ve got eagle eyes, spotting a player from across the map without any hesitation, it makes it frustrating. Eriksholm falls perfectly into the middle ground of this camp. Enemies display the typical level of Metal Gear Solid-esque ignorance, suddenly losing interest if you can get out of the way before their sight meter fills in. Other times, it does feel like they’ve got special eyes, as the sight meter suddenly appears even when an enemy is off-screen. But it never got frustrating. If I thought it was a cheap capture, I quickly learned that it was something I didn’t do correctly. I needed to readjust, retry, and succeed this time.

Throughout the adventure, I was able to control three different characters. These encounters are where the magic of Eriksholm truly shines. Masterfully using their abilities together, collaborating and pushing the boundaries of what is typically done in a stealth game. I wish the game had more of this, even if I was pleased throughout my entire playthrough. Stealth games are becoming fewer and further between, so if we see Hanna and crew return for a sequel, I’m begging to have far more chapters with multiple characters. That’s where this franchise can make a name for itself. Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream compares itself to the Plague Tale franchise, another series that takes typical tropes of the action/adventure genre and evolves upon them. Much like Plague Tale, Eriksholm shines brightest when it strays away from the typical norms and tries something different.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

‘Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream’ Tells a Tight Narrative and Respects Your Time With It

The world of Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream is shrouded in mystery from the moment I started the game. Within moments, Hanna and her brother Herman are shown as typical young adults, living on their own in a fictional European town. Herman, a coal miner by trade, prepares to head to work, and Hanna lies back down. She’s getting over an illness called Heartpox. A vicious plague that is ripping through the lands of Eriksholm, brought on by an unknown force. After being confronted by the police, asking for information about her brother, Hanna makes a break for it. Leading us on a roughly 10-hour adventure, twists and turns are abundant. Payoffs aren’t instantly rewarded; instead, they require hours before finally being resolved.

Moments that I thought may have been swept under the rug in the overarching narrative were surprisingly answered in the final chapters. Details that further fleshed out the characters of the story, their ambitions, and their goals. Why they fight. What they fight for. Delivered with incredible precision, cutting away at our emotions. Those moments that aren’t explicitly delivered to us? They’re typically found spread throughout the world as notes and collectibles. The majority of the story is delivered to us on a silver platter and fed to us gently.

The rest, we need to scour the world and discover, which is something that I strongly suggest you do. Take your time with Eriksholm, respect the game in the same way it respects your time. You’ll find that the overarching narrative has more to deliver than what we hear. A whole world lives, scribbled away on parchment pieces to be discovered.

Using the Environment to My Advantage Was Thrilling in All the Right Ways

When it comes to stealth, Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream requires you to depend on your environment. Breaking lights, using sounds to run by undetected, or making some noise of your own make encounters more than the sum of their parts. Switching between characters to break a light, then putting someone to sleep while choking out another player requires quick reflexes, but it’s so satisfying in every regard. The final chapter is a grueling gauntlet of putting all of your skills to the test. It’s one of the best moments I’ve had in gaming this year.

Shadows are a massive part of the stealth here. But the same can also be said about noise manipulation. Thankfully, for players who are hard of hearing, there are plenty of visual indicators to show where the noise is coming from. Making Eriksholm a much more accessible event than I may have initially thought. Subtitles pop out above each character that is speaking, and it’s appreciated. Rivers End made sure to think of everyone when they were creating this adventure.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

The Quality of the Cutscenes in ‘Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream’ Are Phenomenal, With Some of the Best Facial Capture in Gaming

When I first saw Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream, I was certain that it was using bullshots in its trailers. There’s no way that a team, especially an indie team, was able to create some of the most realistic-looking facial models in modern gaming. At this point, I’m happy to eat crow and admit that I was wrong. Using MotionGrinder and Metahuman technologies, Eriksholm delivers on those trailers. Every character is expressive, reacting realistically, and looking incredible. While cutscenes are limited to 30FPS, likely to deliver on that visual fidelity, the game itself is a silky smooth 60FPS ordeal. Playing on the base PlayStation 5, I encountered no hang-ups, no crashes, and very few glitches. It’s a surprisingly polished release, especially as the debut title for River End Games.

The DualSense is utilized in a few unique ways that make encounters feel more thrilling. Haptic triggers are used when drawing a weapon, and the light bar surrounding the touch pad will change color, depending on the character you’re using. Dialogue and music are also noteworthy, as they’re both expertly delivered. Conversations flow realistically, without sounding overtly dramatic. The conversations here, similar to Still Wakes the Deep, feel like old friends chatting.

Levels are also easy to parse, as they are semi-linear with a few chances to break off the beaten path. Swapping control of the character I’m playing as is as easy as hitting their direction on the D-Pad, giving me complete control over them and their abilities. Each character brings something unique to the table. Swapping between them was a highlight of the experience, and it’s something I hope can be expanded upon further in the future.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

Swap, Drop, and Keep on Pushing Ahead. ‘Eriksholm’ Has a Lot of Potential and Delivers an Excellent Stealth Experience

Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream was a pleasant surprise. After blitzing through the game in a matter of only a few days, I’m already planning a subsequent playthrough to gather up the notes and lore that I missed on my first trip into this visually stunning playground. The stealth action, while slightly uninspired, has moments where it shines brighter than I could have imagined. The isometric viewpoint adds an interesting perspective to the world, and the narrative was tight and gripping. I would immediately be on board with a sequel, as the world has a ton of untapped potential waiting beneath the surface.

While I do wish that you could try to escape from your pursuers, rather than it being an insta-fail, Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream is an excellent addition to the stealth genre. If you’ve been craving something new, don’t overlook this one. It’s far too good to ignore.

Verdict: Best In Its Class

Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream will be available July 15, 2025, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. A code was provided by the publisher for the sake of review. Reviewed on PlayStation 5 (Base model).