Escaping Hell: Libya’s Migrant Jails (Part 3)

As Libya descends further into civil war and lawlessness, migrants from Africa and the Middle East continue to journey to the country’s coast in search of smugglers to take them across the Mediterranean Sea and into Europe.

Search and rescue operations by Libya’s coast guard are restricted due to diminishing resources, and have to contend with dangerous gangs of armed traffickers.

Those rescued at sea by the coast guard are brought to detention centers, where they face deplorable conditions and are forced to remain for long periods of time. In some instances, migrants are detained by militias in unofficial prisons outside of government control.

In the final part of our series, VICE News travels to Tripoli to detail the hardships of migrant communities and speaks to a survivor of the journey to Europe who talks of the true cost and terrible tragedy of crossing the Mediterranean Sea.

