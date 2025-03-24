Ethel Cain Announces New Album and Tour Dates

Ethel Cain is a busy woman this year. The singer dropped the dark experimental album Perverts in January and now she’s announced another new album this year, as well as an extensive tour.
Titled Willoughby Tucker, I Will Always Love You, the new album is Cain’s sophomore studio album and will be released in August. Pitchfork reports that it serves as a prequel to Cain’s 2022 debut album, Preacher’s Daughter, which will be able on vinyl for the first time beginning on April 4.
Ethel Cain Announces New Album, 2025 Tour
Fans of Cain will be familiar with the name “Willoughby Tucker,” as that is the name of her high school boyfriend whom she sang about in the song “A House in Nebraska,” from Preacher’s Daughter.
In addition to the new album, Cain will also embark on the Willoughby Tucker Forever Tour, a lengthy trek that will take her across North America and Europe later this year. Check out the dates below.
08-12 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
08-13 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
08-15 Vancouver, British Columbia – Queen Elizabeth Theatre
08-16 Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield Power Station Theater
08-18 Berkeley, CA – The Greek Berkeley
08-20 Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Auditorium
08-22 Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
08-24 Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory
08-25 Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
08-26 Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater
08-28 Atlanta, GA – The Eastern
08-29 Atlanta, GA – The Eastern
08-30 Asheville, NC – Asheville Yards
09-04 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
09-05 Washington, D.C. – The Anthem
09-06 Philadelphia, PA – The Met
09-09 New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
09-10 Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre
09-12 Boston, MA – Roadrunner
09-13 Buffalo, NY – Terminal B at Outer Harbor Live
09-15 Toronto, Ontario – Queen Elizabeth Theatre
09-16 Toronto, Ontario – Queen Elizabeth Theatre
09-17 Detroit, MI – Masonic Cathedral Theatre
09-19 Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre
09-20 Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed (Fairgrounds)
10-02 Manchester, England – O2 Apollo
10-04 Glasgow, Scotland – O2 Academy Glasgow
10-09 London, England – Eventim Apollo
10-14 Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique
10-15 Utrecht, Netherlands – TivoliVredenburg
10-16 Utrecht, Netherlands – TivoliVredenburg
10-18 Paris, France – L’Olympia
10-21 Cologne, Germany – Carlswerk Victoria
10-23 Berlin, Germany – Huxleys Neue Welt
10-24 Hamburg, Germany – Docks
10-25 Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega
10-27 Oslo, Norway – Sentrum Scene
10-28 Stockholm, Sweden – Fållan
10-31 Warsaw, Poland – Stodola
11-01 Prague, Czech Republic – ROXY
11-02 Vienna, Austria – Gasometer
11-04 Zürich, Switzerland – X-TRA
11-05 Milan, Italy – Alcatraz
11-07 Barcelona, Spain – Razzmatazz
11-08 Madrid, Spain – Teatro Eslava
11-09 Lisbon, Portugal – LAV Warehouse
Finally, Cain is partnering with the Ally Coalition to donate $1 from every ticket sold to organizations committed to the protection and safety of the trans community.