Ethel Cain Announces New Album and Tour Dates

Ethel Cain is a busy woman this year. The singer dropped the dark experimental album Perverts in January and now she’s announced another new album this year, as well as an extensive tour.

Titled Willoughby Tucker, I Will Always Love You, the new album is Cain’s sophomore studio album and will be released in August. Pitchfork reports that it serves as a prequel to Cain’s 2022 debut album, Preacher’s Daughter, which will be able on vinyl for the first time beginning on April 4.

Videos by VICE

Willoughby Tucker, I Will Always Love You album cover

Ethel Cain Announces New Album, 2025 Tour

Fans of Cain will be familiar with the name “Willoughby Tucker,” as that is the name of her high school boyfriend whom she sang about in the song “A House in Nebraska,” from Preacher’s Daughter.

In addition to the new album, Cain will also embark on the Willoughby Tucker Forever Tour, a lengthy trek that will take her across North America and Europe later this year. Check out the dates below.

08-12 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

08-13 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

08-15 Vancouver, British Columbia – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

08-16 Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield Power Station Theater

08-18 Berkeley, CA – The Greek Berkeley

08-20 Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Auditorium

08-22 Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

08-24 Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory

08-25 Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

08-26 Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater

08-28 Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

08-29 Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

08-30 Asheville, NC – Asheville Yards

09-04 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

09-05 Washington, D.C. – The Anthem

09-06 Philadelphia, PA – The Met

09-09 New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

09-10 Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

09-12 Boston, MA – Roadrunner

09-13 Buffalo, NY – Terminal B at Outer Harbor Live

09-15 Toronto, Ontario – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

09-16 Toronto, Ontario – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

09-17 Detroit, MI – Masonic Cathedral Theatre

09-19 Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

09-20 Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed (Fairgrounds)

10-02 Manchester, England – O2 Apollo

10-04 Glasgow, Scotland – O2 Academy Glasgow

10-09 London, England – Eventim Apollo

10-14 Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique

10-15 Utrecht, Netherlands – TivoliVredenburg

10-16 Utrecht, Netherlands – TivoliVredenburg

10-18 Paris, France – L’Olympia

10-21 Cologne, Germany – Carlswerk Victoria

10-23 Berlin, Germany – Huxleys Neue Welt

10-24 Hamburg, Germany – Docks

10-25 Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega

10-27 Oslo, Norway – Sentrum Scene

10-28 Stockholm, Sweden – Fållan

10-31 Warsaw, Poland – Stodola

11-01 Prague, Czech Republic – ROXY

11-02 Vienna, Austria – Gasometer

11-04 Zürich, Switzerland – X-TRA

11-05 Milan, Italy – Alcatraz

11-07 Barcelona, Spain – Razzmatazz

11-08 Madrid, Spain – Teatro Eslava

11-09 Lisbon, Portugal – LAV Warehouse

Finally, Cain is partnering with the Ally Coalition to donate $1 from every ticket sold to organizations committed to the protection and safety of the trans community.