Eve Reveals Which New Female Rappers Are Her Favorite

The renaissance for women in hip-hop is at an all time high. They can rap alongside a lot of the guys in music, from looser, catchier tracks to bar for bar. Newer acts like Anycia to established veterans like Megan Thee Stallion, there’s no shortage. This differs from decades prior, where certain women were rare exceptions to the hip-hop ecosystem. Think Lil Kim and Foxy Brown in the 90s, Trina and Eve in the 2000s.

Consequently, artists like the Philadelphia rapper find it more important than ever to give the new generation their props. Currently, she has a few names in mind that stand out from the rest of the pack. Recently, Eve spoke with Fat Joe and Jadakiss on their podcast, where they ask her which new female rappers have “sustainability.” Ultimately, she narrows it down to a select few because “I don’t think it’s going to be a lot.”

Eve Spotlights The Best Female Rappers in Hip-Hop Right Now

“I think Doechii should be there, I think Cardi [B] has made her way,” she says, while also showing love to GloRilla and Latto.

This supporting disposition wasn’t always true for the Ruff Ryders rapper. When it came time for her to write her book, she was antsy about including Nicki Minaj. Eve notes that she was “slightly intimidated” by her, a supernova in hip-hop at the time. It spurred some uncomfortable questions with herself. However, once Nicki graciously shouted her out, all the nerves subsided.

“Once she responded, I was like, I was supposed to do that,” Eve tells Complex. “And I’m so happy that that happened because it’s one of those things in life, no matter what line of work you’re in, no matter what you do, we’re always in our heads so much thinking that someone else is thinking about you in some way. And everybody’s in their own bubble.”

“And if you sometimes just come together and have a conversation, you’ll see that, ‘Oh, man, we was feeling the same way,’” Eve adds. “We could have had dope conversations on set instead of just tiptoeing around each other or whatever.”