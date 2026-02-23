Even at 12 Albums, Foo Fighters Don’t Have an Expiration Date: ‘Let’s Do It Again and See What Happens’

The Foo Fighters announced their 12th studio album, Your Favorite Toy, with an official release on April 24, 2026. They broke the news on February 19 after sharing several snippets of new music on their updated website, featuring an interactive homepage designed to look like a rock fan’s messy bedroom.

Speaking with BBC Radio 6 on February 20, frontman Dave Grohl admitted that he doesn’t know when the Foo Fighters plan to stop making albums. With 12 records under their belts, Grohl said that there have never been plans to make a final record. But that’s mostly because any one of them could have been their final record.

“Every record has been our last record,” said Grohl. “So, I kind of feel like at this point you just kind of—you make a record and you go, ‘OK, well, let’s do it again and let’s see what happens.’”

Foo Fighters’ 12th Album Features ‘Loud Bangers’ like ‘Back in the Old Days’

As for what Your Favorite Toy is offering to fans, Dave Grohl told Apple Music 1 that there are a lot of “noisy, loud bangers.” After spending a lot of time making demos and playing around with many different ideas, Grohl said he stumbled upon 10 ideas in a row that caught his attention.

“For the last year-and-a-half, I was spending a lot of time in my studio … I’d come up with maybe like 30 or 40 different ideas,” Grohl began. “One night, I was listening to all these ideas, and just randomly, there were these 10 songs in a row in my playlist that were all just like noisy, loud bangers. Uptempo, like back to the old days. I was like, wait a minute, maybe this is the record.”

Grohl added that, even though he seemed to have found the next record, he started questioning whether the Foo Fighters were still in the game. “Like, what are we? It’s our 12th record,” he said. “We’ve been a band for 30 years and, as people, we’re evolving, and we’re growing. Where do we go from here? What do we do?”

But, he continued, “That’s when all the boundaries just sort of fall away, and that’s where you realize the intention and the ambition is all within yourself. So, whatever’s going to make us jump around and smile and scream … That’s the purest intention.”

Photo by HELLE ARENSBAK/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images