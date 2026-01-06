Every Zodiac Sign Has a Kink. Here’s Yours.

It’s increasingly rare to meet someone who doesn’t know their zodiac sign. It’s also increasingly rare to meet someone who hasn’t at least thought about what their sign supposedly says about their sex life. Astrology has always been shorthand for personality. Now, according to a new global study, it’s also being used as shorthand for desire.

Chyrpe, a female-led dating app, analyzed data from nearly one million verified users to see whether zodiac signs aligned with specific sexual interests. The results don’t claim cosmic certainty. They point to patterns that repeat. Some land as funny, some hit close to home, and a few feel uncomfortably familiar.

Here’s how each sign fared:

Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 19)

Capricorns kept it tight. They chose fewer kinks than any other sign and consistently favored monogamy. When edging entered the picture, it made sense. This is a sign that treats desire like a long game, not something to rush through.

Aquarius (Jan 20–Feb 18)

Aquarius zigged where others zagged. They avoided dominance and submission but ranked highest for foot fetishes. More than any other sign, they marked their relationship style as undecided, reinforcing their reputation for keeping options open without committing to a single framework.

Pisces (Feb 19–Mar 20)

Pisces didn’t lean into worship or crossdressing, but bondage and power dynamics stood out. Their selections suggested a smoldering intensity, not so much about performance but more about emotional charge and trust.

Aries (Mar 21–Apr 19)

Aries said yes first and asked questions later. Power play, sensation, and role dynamics all landed without hesitation. Gifting lagged behind, which makes sense for a sign that values heat and immediacy over formal gestures.

Taurus (Apr 20–May 20)

For Taurus, desire moved slowly and deliberately. Bondage and edging rose to the top, while obedience and puppy play barely made a ripple. Non-monogamy stayed rare, pointing to a sign that prefers sinking into something deeply rather than sampling widely.

Gemini (May 21–Jun 20)

Geminis leaned into experimentation without hierarchy. Impact play and gender-bending dynamics appeared often, while service and worship landed low. Notably, fewer than one in five Gemini users selected dominance or submission at all.

Cancer (Jun 21–Jul 22)

Cancer users checked more boxes than anyone else. Service play ranked high, foot fetishes showed up more than average, and femboy dynamics fell toward the bottom. The data points to curiosity paired with emotional safety.

Leo (Jul 23–Aug 22)

Leos stood out for gifting and chastity. Attention still plays a central role, focused on being seen, valued, and chosen. The energy reads performative without becoming overwhelming.

Virgo (Aug 23–Sep 22)

Virgos showed one of the most evenly distributed profiles. No single kink dominated, and extremes were rare. Foot fetishes and chastity appeared less often, pointing to selectivity without spectacle.

Libra (Sep 23–Oct 22)

Libra leaned into power exchange, with dominance, submission, and impact play all ranking above average. Puppy play and femboy dynamics were less common. Their choices reflected balance, but not neutrality.

Scorpio (Oct 23–Nov 21)

Scorpios went all in on obedience, worship, and non-monogamy, more than any other sign. Pegging and sensory play ranked lower. They were also the most decisive about relationship structure, with few opting out of labels.

Sagittarius (Nov 22–Dec 21)

Sagittarius stood out immediately for pegging, with nearly 17 percent selecting it. Obedience, worship, and sensory play ranked high, while gifting and foot fetishes sat near the bottom. Their profile suggested curiosity paired with confidence.

Your sign isn’t a sexual destiny, and this list won’t replace actual communication. But when enough people start naming similar turn-ons, repetition begins to tell its own story.