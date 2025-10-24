Ex-WWE Star Responds To Bizarre Mexican Cartel Rumors

Andrade is shutting down a new rumor amidst his AEW absence.

Andrade, who recently departed WWE, reappeared on AEW programming at the All Out pay-per-view. He officially joined the Don Callis Family, beating up Kenny Omega in the ring. After the match, it appeared he’d be targeting Omega, leading to a match between the two wrestlers.

However, reports that he violated his noncompete with WWE quickly surfaced. The Wrestling Observer‘s Bryan Alvarez shared that those in AEW assumed he had no restrictions and Dave Meltzer noted WWE sent a letter to AEW informing them of the clause.

\Naturally, the news lead fans to speculate some wacky stories, including one that Andrade is a member of the Mexican cartel. Andrade was quick to shut the rumors down before they spiraled even further. Writing in response to a since-deleted post on X, “What?? Tranquilo amigo!! Will everyone please stop making things up?” Taking it in stride, Andrade then joked that he might have to start an OnlyFans account while he waits for the 90-day clause to run out.

Andrade Returns to AEW

Andrade amicably parted ways with AEW at the end of 2023 and returned to WWE at the 2024 Royal Rumble. Over the last year of his return he’s had some shining moments, including teaming with Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 40. Before his departure, it appeared he would be getting a push in the tag team division, but leaving changed things around. Dragon Lee and AJ Styles captured the tag titles on this week’s episode of WWE Raw.

During his original run with AEW he never won a championship but he was still a major player in the men’s division. He led La Faccion Ingobernable and AFO/AFHO (Andrade Family Office/Andrade-Hardy Family Office). During his last few months with the promotion, he gave stand out performances in the 2023 Continental Classic.

