WWE Raw Results (10/20/25): Seth Rollins Vacates Title, New Champion To Be Crowned

Tonight’s episode of WWE Raw was loaded with action from top to bottom. On the women’s side, Becky Lynch defended her Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Maxxine Dupri. Dominik Mysterio defended his IC belt as well, against Rusev. Raw General Manager Adam Pearce also gave an update on the state of the World Heavyweight Championship.

Keep reading for all of this week’s key moments from WWE Raw.

Monday Night Rollins is No More

"Seth Rollins couldn't SHOULDER the responsibility of leading The Vision into the future." 😮‍💨



Paul Heyman is going off! pic.twitter.com/nbg7iJlUCP — WWE (@WWE) October 21, 2025

After winning his match against Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel, reports surfaced that Rollins might really be injured. That suspicion was confirmed with photos of him in an arm sling as well as an attack on WWE Raw last week. The Vision turned on their leader, leaving him hunched over in the ring.

Fast forward to this week and Rollins was forced to vacate the World Heavyweight Championship due to his injuries. The Vision were delighted by that, with Heyman referring to him as a “bum shoulder b—ch.” A battle royal was held to determine who will face CM Punk for the championship at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

And NEW!

WE HAVE NEW WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS!!!! 🔥



Congratulations, AJ Styles & Dragon Lee! pic.twitter.com/BaKEtEVVTo — WWE (@WWE) October 21, 2025

The first match of the night was for the WWE Tag Team Championships. The Judgment Day defended against the makeshift team of Dragon Lee and AJ Styles. Lee was previously paired with Andrade. His exit from the company reportedly threw creative off balance, but Styles sort of works out perfectly. He’s set to embark on his retirement tour in 2026. Despite his impressive accolades, he’s only held the WWE Tag Team Titles one other time: with Omos in 2021.

Dom vs. Penta Part 3

DIRTY DOM DOES IT AGAIN! 🫢 pic.twitter.com/QQQRZWTHQK — WWE (@WWE) October 21, 2025

As expected, Mysterio retained the IC Title by nefarious means. He hit a low blow on Rusev while the referee was distracted, hitting a 619 and a frog splash to retain. What happened during the chaos was much more interesting. Penta appeared and attempted to get involved, but Rusev laid him out. After Mysterio retained, Penta pointed at him, indicating that another title shot is in his future. Penta challenged Mysterio for the title back at Backlash in May and again on last week’s WWE Raw.

becky lays out maxxine

Becky Lynch ends the match on her terms… 👎



Got herself DQ'd but she'll leave Raw STILL Intercontinental Champion. pic.twitter.com/23krca7eOS — WWE (@WWE) October 21, 2025

WWE Raw was in Sacramento this week, the hometown of Dupri. But don’t think that she had any sort of hometown advantage. Lynch, having to deal with the news of her husband’s surgery and relinquishment, dominated the early goings. Dupri gained some power toward the tail end but it wasn’t enough to win the title, unfortunately. Lynch grabbed her belt to leave but Dupri pulled her back into the ring wanting to end things fair and square. Lynch then hit her in the head with the belt, ending things via disqualification. She continued the beat down post-match.

#1 Contender’s Battle royal

CM PUNK vs. JEY USO.

WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH.

SATURDAY NIGHT'S MAIN EVENT.



🏆 WHO WILL BE THE NEXT WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION? pic.twitter.com/C7qZCRzjLJ — WWE (@WWE) October 21, 2025

As for the main event of the evening, that was the #1 Contender’s Battle Royal to determine who will face Punk at SNME for the title.

Some of the entrants included AJ Styles, Rusev, Jimmy and Jey Uso, Finn Balor, LA Knight, Mysterio, Kofi Kingston, Sheamus, Penta, and Dragon Lee. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed were originally set to participate, but were pulled from the match.

As more people were eliminated the more predictable the winner was. The final five were the Usos, Knight, Mysterio, and Styles. Jey eliminated Mysterio to win the Battle Royal.

