Ex-WWE Wrestler Responds to Drama Over ‘AEW Collision’ Walk Out

Miranda Alize and Nixon Newell (formerly WWE’s Tegan Nox) are speaking out following their walk out on Saturday’s AEW Collision taping.

Alize and Newell debuted last week as a tag team on Collision, pinned by Marina Shafir and Megan Bayne in just under three minutes. This week they were set to return against TayJay (Anna Jay and Tay Melo), but were pulled last minute. In their place, Maya World and Hyan wrestled.

Videos by VICE

PWInsider reported that there were disagreements backstage over them not wanting to lose back-to-back matches. Newell and Alize walked out shortly before the show began. On social media, they were seen enjoying a bite out, reposting messages from fans calling for better treatment.

Fightful Select then reported that the disagreements were mostly between Newell and Bayne over how their match would go. The frustration on Bayne’s face — particularly during a double suplex spot — was said to be real. When Fightful reached out to Newell directly, she denied the claim.

On Twitch late Sunday evening, the duo attempted to clear up the situation. Newell began by emphasizing that there is “no bad blood” on either side. After their match last week, they were told by AEW to return this week. When they arrived Wednesday, it was explained that they’d need to return on Saturday to wrestle Jay and Melo.

Nixon Newell Speaks Out Following AEW Collision

“We turn up Saturday, hanging around, not told anything until just after doors open. We’re told, ‘You’re wrestling TayJay.’ Cool. We come up with a bunch of ideas and we’re ready,” Newell explained (h/t: Fightful). “They walk away, come back, ‘By the way, it’s three minutes.’ Nobody is going to be happy with three minutes. We weren’t there going, ‘What the f—k? Three minutes? What the f—k?’ It was never that. It was, ‘Oh, we were told we were going to have a match of substance because the match didn’t happen. We just asked, ‘Is it three minutes?’ ‘Yup.’ Okay, after the promo we cut, we were told to make ourselves a credible tag team, so that’s what we did.”

Newell then stated she nor Alize believed that it would benefit anyone involved so that’s when they bowed out. “We said, ‘We really appreciate it.’ We were polite, we were respectful, we called our producer over and said, ‘I don’t think three minutes is going to benefit either of us. Not just us, but anyone in the tag team. We want what’s best for everyone. Respectfully, we deserve this to go to someone it can benefit.’ It went to the other two females, fair to them. There was never bad blood. We spoke to everyone involved. It wasn’t a, ‘F—k you, we’re leaving.’ We spoke to a lot of people about this and they were all in agreement that three minutes wasn’t going to do good for anyone. A lot of people were in agreement with us.”

After the producer relayed the information to the proper channels, the ladies were free to leave.



Stay tuned to VICE for more on AEW.