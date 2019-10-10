The 10 Style Tribes of the Extinction Rebellion Protests

For a long time, environmental campaigners had a pretty consistent aesthetic.

Let’s call it Stone Circle Chic: thick woollen jumpers, a singular dreadlock on an otherwise shaved head, maybe a patchwork waistcoat, one of those tasselled beanies the bassist from Feeder would have worn in 2003, an extraordinary amount of brown. The kind of look that suggests they might also be into bouldering.

Videos by VICE

But in 2019, following the rise of the Extinction Rebellion and Fridays for Future movements, climate activists come in all shapes and sizes: your grandma, Tate members, your old Biology teacher, vicars, people who shop at Dover Street Market, infants, ageing big-beat DJs, “commuters”. I suppose, if you can say anything for the potential destruction of our home planet, it’s that it has at least united all these disparate groups under one common cause.

Photographer Luis Kramer spent yesterday in central London capturing the ten – noticeably all very white, which is still an issue at XR events – style tribes you’re likely to see at an Extinction Rebellion protest (shout out Exactitudes for the idea).

THE XR ELDERS

THE OG ENVIRO-ACTIVISTS

THE FUZZ

THE MATURE STUDENTS

THE STRAIGHT-FROM-WORKERS

THE YOUTH WING

THE WHITE DREADLOCKERS

THE MAD HATTERS

THE PHOTOGRAPHERS

THE RED REBEL BRIGADE

@kramerdoingbits