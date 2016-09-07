Fabric Release Official Statement Regarding Closure

Following the devastating news that Islington Council Licensing Sub-Committee have decided to revoke fabric’s license—effectively forcing the club to close with immediate effect—the Farringdon venue have released an official statement.

As you can imagine, the comment is justifiably elegiac, and if we’re being honest, tells the absolute truth about the situation: closing one club doesn’t solve a nationwide substance problem.

Read the club’s statement in full below:

“fabric is extremely disappointed with Islington Council’s decision to revoke our license. This is an especially sad day for those who have supported us, particularly the 250 staff who will now lose their jobs. Closing fabric is not the answer to the drug-related problems clubs like ours are working to prevent, and sets a troubling precedent for the future of London’s night time economy.”



Keep your eye on THUMP for more updates on the fabric situation as they come.

