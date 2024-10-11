Scammers Are Stealing Credit Cards With Fake Facebook Funerals

Scammers are exploiting grief by promoting fake funeral livestreams that steal credit card information from mourners.

That’s according to a new report by the cybercrime outlet Krebs On Security. After a real person’s actual death, the scammers allegedly create fake Facebook groups with all of the correct funeral information. They then target the friends and family who join the group with malicious links, which ask for credit card information to access the funeral service.

Some groups ask for donations in the name of the deceased, adding another layer to the fraud.

At this point, most of us are aware and alert for suspicious emails or messages that are followed by a brazen request for money or information. But a scam like this comes at a time when the people being targeted aren’t necessarily at their strongest. How many of us would immediately think that a Facebook group for someone we loved and cared for would have such malice behind it?

According to Krebs, many of the links sent out as part of this scheme originate from Bangladesh. They found a single IP address hosting nearly 6,000 questionable domains, many of which are related to the scam.

Besides funerals, the scammers target other events advertised on Facebook, like graduations, concerts, weddings, and other local community events.

To protect yourself, Krebs recommends a few basic Facebook security tips. Keep your Facebook friends list private. Restrict who can post on your Facebook wall. And, of course, be wary of any links or websites asking for credit card information related to funeral services. Because truly, fuck them.