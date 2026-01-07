Fallout 3 Remaster Confirmed by Prominent Leaker, New Vegas Remake Also Rumored

An infamous leaker claims that a Fallout 3 Remaster is not only in the works but has plans to be announced. However, a second report claims that we could be getting a Fallout New Vegas remake as well.

Fallout 3 Remaster Is Real, According to Prominent Leak

Perhaps one of the worst-kept secrets in the industry is the infamous Fallout 3 Remaster. The project has actually been rumored going back to 2023, after documents from Bethesda were allegedly leaked online. Up to this point, though, it’s mostly been speculation without any official announcements.

However, all of this changed recently when a prominent leaker confirmed it’s real. Infamous gaming insider NateTheHate made the claim after responding to a fan question on X. “Fallout 3 Remaster is a planned release, yes. I’m not certain of a reveal window for it, however.” Speculation surrounding a Fallout 3 Remaster was recently revived after a mysterious teaser website was created by Amazon Prime.

Amazon Countdown Revives Fallout 3 Remaster Speculation

Following the recent launch of the excellent live-action Fallout Season 2 series, Amazon posted a countdown clock on their site. While there isn’t any information on it, the counter lists an announcement “coming soon” in the next 27 days.

It should be pointed out that NateTheHate didn’t say that this specific countdown was teasing the Fallout 3 Remaster. His response was just confirming that the game itself is real. While some fans speculated that the countdown could instead be a tease for a Fallout New Vegas remake instead, this rumor was quickly debunked.

In a new report from Window’s Central, Jez Corden said the announcement was not actually tied to remasters. “Some have been wondering if a mysterious countdown on the Fallout TV show’s Amazon Prime website is hinting at a shadow drop for a new Fallout game or remaster. I’m told this is not the case.”

Could a Fallout New Vegas Remake Be Announced Next?

Corden then revealed that he had been told a New Vegas remake was also on the way. “However, we are eventually getting a Fallout 3 remake in the vein of Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, as well as Fallout New Vegas on top.”

Given that Bethesda shadow-dropped Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered out of nowhere, many fans understandably believe that a Fallout remaster could be announced soon. With an Xbox Showcase rumored to be happening at the end of January 2026, it’s certainly possible.

Although, according to insiders, it doesn’t appear to be tied to the Amazon Prime countdown site. Still, with leaks now seemingly confirming two Fallout remasters are on the way, fans of the Wastelands have a lot to look forward to.