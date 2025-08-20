Summer may be on the way out, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t still plenty of opportunities to catch some great music festivals around the country, and if you’re in the Pacific Northwest, you definitely should not miss Bumbershoot 2025 in Seattle.

Organized by Third Stone and New Rising Sun, the beloved Bumbershoot Arts & Music Festival returns this Labor Day Weekend (August 30–31) to celebrate creativity, community, culinary arts, and music, headlined by Weezer, Bright Eyes, Car Seat Headrest, Janelle Monáe, and Sylvan Esso, promising two unforgettable days in the heart of the city.

What To Expect

Set against the iconic backdrop of Seattle Center’s 74-acre urban campus, Bumbershoot continues to be a cultural touchstone, bringing music, visual arts, and culinary excellence in a way only Seattle can. With a half-century of rich history, Bumbershoot has been at the vanguard of artistic innovation, showcasing established luminaries and emerging talents who have later skyrocketed to stardom.

As one of the longest-running independent festivals in the world, Bumbershoot remains committed to innovation, inclusion, and uplifting the Pacific Northwest spirit, offering an experience where there’s a little something for everyone.

Who’s Performing?

In addition to the aforementioned headliners, Bumbershoot 2025 will feature sets from some incredible bands, like The Murder City Devils and Frankie and the Witch Fingers, who we previously featured in a New Music Friday list after they dropped their new album, Trash Classic, which is a perfect title for how fantastic it is, making their performance an abisuyelt must-see.

The set from local hardcore legends Coffin Break is another that I just know is going to destroy. The band put out a handful of grunge-infused punk-core albums in the early ’90s — a couple of which were through Epitaph Records—but eventually disbanded. If you don’t listen to anything else I say, please, for the love of god, see Coffin Break’s set if you’re going to Bumbershoot. Check out the full lineup below.

Exquisite food and drinks

This year’s culinary lineup features exciting new additions to the lineup, including James Beard Award Semi-Finalist Restaurant Homer, Japanese-style soft serve ice cream from Indigo Cow, delicious and deservedly hyped fusion tacos from Mexican Seoul, buzzy Puerto Rican plates from Lenox, and much more to discover.

Not only will festivalgoers have the opportunity to enjoy all of the incredible food on the grounds, but there will also be specialty and craft beers at the BumBEERshoot Beer Garden, unique and natural wine options at VineShoot (Wine Garden), and, of course, cocktails in the Cocktail Corner. (Personally, I’m very much looking forward to the Old Log Cabin whiskey.) Full culinary line-up:

Exciting visual arts events

Last, and certainly not least, the 2025 Visual Arts programming is a bold celebration of the stories, visions, and creative voices that make the Pacific Northwest such a vibrant and diverse community. This year, the festival will shine a spotlight on standout regional artists, offering a rich tapestry of visual experiences.

Expect to encounter living art throughout the grounds—free-range artists weaving their creations into the crowd, immersive installations, and even comedy shows lighting up SIFF Theater.

Among the events to check out are the BUMBERMANIA wrestling showcase curated by SOS Wrestling, while Gravity Park will come alive with a half-pipe skateboarding program. There’s also the Witch Temple, Pole Pavilion, and Cat Circus, which is worth the price of admission by itself, if you ask me!

And of course, comedy makes its triumphant return, curated by local legend Dan Hurwitz. The Comedy Coop at SIFF Theater will host a packed weekend of performances from some of the region’s brightest and funniest voices. Full Visual Arts lineup here: