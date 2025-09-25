FF7 Remake Trilogy Gets Surprising Development Update

The Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy just got a major update from Square Enix. FF7 Rebirth director Naoki Hamaguchi shared good development news for fans looking forward to the third game in the FF7 Remake project.

FF7 Rebirth sales won’t impact the Final game in the remake trilogy

In a September 25 interview, director Naoki Hamaguchi opened up about various topics related to FF7 Rebirth. However, he then addressed the game’s overall sales numbers since the RPG launched at the beginning of 2024. The director reassured fans that Square Enix is going to complete the Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy.

More importantly, the developer also confirmed that the third game will have a similar scope as previous entries in the remake series so far. “The second entry, FF7 Rebirth, has been doing very well on both PS5 and PC. I know some fans have expressed concerns, but please rest assured, we’ll be able to deliver a proper, high-quality third installment.” Hamaguchi then went on to give a surprising update about the third game in the FF7 Remake trilogy.

According to the Final Fantasy 7 director, the team is further along in development than some may have expected. “Development is going extremely well, and the game is shaping up nicely. A lot of the content is already playable, and the game’s direction and form are firmly set in place. Right now, the team is united around refining everything.” So it sounds like large portions of the RPG are already in a playable state.

FF7 Remake’s Move to Multiplatform Has Been a Huge Success

The reason some fans were worried about the FF7 Remake trilogy being completed is that sales for FF7 Rebirth were initially slower than expected. This was largely due to the game being a sequel. However, it was also only available on PlayStation consoles when it launched in 2024. Since then, Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Rebirth have both been released on PC. The move has resulted in a huge boost in sales.

To further capitalize on this momentum, Square Enix is going to be releasing FF7 Remake Intergrade on both Xbox Series X and the Nintendo Switch 2 in January 2026. According to Naoki Hamaguchi, he’s hoping that new players can be introduced to the storyline through the new consoles.

“For new players discovering Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade on Nintendo Switch 2 or Xbox Series X|S, I’d love for you to first enjoy that experience. Then you can also play the second game when it launches, while anticipating the third installment.” This means that Square Enix is planning to eventually release FF7 Rebirth on both Xbox and Nintendo Switch 2. As someone who loves FF7 Remake trilogy, I’m hoping more players jump on board before the third and final game.