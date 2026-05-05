Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 Leak Sparks Frenzy Online, But Is Likely Fake

A new leak claims that Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 will be called FFVII Return. The rumor also reportedly revealed when the Square Enix title is set to release the RPG. However, is the Final Fantasy VII Return leak just an elaborate hoax?

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 Leak Goes Viral Online

Screenshot: Square Enix

This latest Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 rumor first kicked off when an account on gaming forum ResetEra claimed to have posted major leaks about the Square Enix RPG. According to the user, FFVII Part 3 will be called Final Fantasy VII Return, and will be revealed at Summer Game Fest 2026 on June 5, 2026.

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Here are some key points from the supposed FFVII Part 3 leak:

FFVII Remake Part 3 will be called Final Fantasy VII Return

Three new playable party members will be added in the game

It will feature a new optional combat system named “Active, Turn, Action”

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 will have a map twice the size of the one featured in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Release date will be in 2027, with the game being revealed at Summer Game Fest 2026

As mentioned above, the leak comes from a ResetEra forum account. The user wrote, “I am posting this on behalf of somebody else I know to protect their identity, who works somewhere in the chain between Square Enix marketing and Summer Game Fest event staff. The level of vagueness is required for safety, so I apologize.”

Screenshot: ResetEra

A supposed logo and screenshot from the rumored Final Fantasy 7 Return then leaked on 4chan around the same time. Understandably, this then kicked off a frenzy in the Final Fantasy community as the leak went viral on social media. However, this latest leak has many signs pointing toward it being fake.

Final Fantasy VII Return Leak Likely Fake, Here’s Why

Screenshot: Square Enix, 4Chan

For starters, the ResetEra account that posted the rumor has no history of posting credible leaks. It also reads like a “my uncle at Nintendo” rumor. Then there is the leaked FFVII Return logo and screenshot, which happened to “coincidentally” get leaked online soon after the user’s post.

To put it bluntly, the blurry image looks fake as hell. Finally, players have been guessing that Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 would be called “Return” for years now, so it’s not exactly a new revelation by any means. As far as the other leaked info included in the ResetEra post, there isn’t really anything to back it up.

Screenshot: X @maximilian_

Popular YouTuber and Final Fantasy expert Maximilian Dood also seems to agree the leak is fake. Responding to the viral rumor on X, Maximilian wrote: “Calling bull****. Others saying the same. If anything is right, it’s pure coincidence.”

Square Enix Has Been Teasing FFVII Part 3

Screenshot: Square Enix

The only thing that we know at this point is that Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 seems to be making major progress in its development. The game’s director, Naoki Hamaguchi, has recently done many interviews about the RPG with multiple outlets. And it sounds like we could potentially get an announcement for it by at least the end of 2026.

Square Enix also recently teased Part 3 when they posted three logo images of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy. Of course, the Part 3 slot was “grayed out” and instead just says “Next” for its title. However, many fans latched on to the fact that Final Fantasy VII Remake had a “green” logo, while FFVII Rebirth had a “red” theme.

This has led some to speculate that Part 3 will use “blue” in its artwork and title, as it appears to bleed in on Rebirth’s artwork. But again, all of this is speculation at this point.