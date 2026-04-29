Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 3 Director Has Good News and Bad News For Fans

Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 3 aims to wrap up the epic FF7R-trilogy that started in 2020, but so far the release window for the final installment has remained a mystery. The game’s director was pressed on the question in a recent interview and did confirm a few facts.

The Good News for Final Fantasy VII Fans

Screenshot: Matt Vatankhah

During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Game Director Naoki Hamaguchi spoke to the outlet about the Final Fantasy VII remake trilogy. Hamaguchi was speaking to the media to promote the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 and Xbox Series release of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, but of course the conversation did touch on the upcoming third installment, as well.

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When asked what he can tease about the third installment in the franchise, Hamaguchi explained that, “What I can say is that development itself is proceeding on time and on schedule. We believe it’ll become a title we can deliver with confidence as the culmination of the trilogy. We know many fans are eagerly waiting, and preparations toward the announcement are steadily underway. Please look forward to it just a little longer.”

The good news here is that the title is proceeding “on time and on schedule” with no delays to announce. That definitely sounds like a good thing, but it does directly link to the bad news that fans can infer.

The Bad News For Final Fantasy VII Fans

Screenshot: Square Enix

The bad news is that there have been no timelines or estimated release windows shared with the community, so the fact that things are progressing “on time and on schedule” doesn’t actually tell fans much of anything at all.

Hamaguchi was upfront about this non-update by explaining that, “I’m unable to share concrete details at this time.”

Rebirth released in February 2024, so it does seem like the final installment should be arriving within the next two years if it follows a similar development cycle. With the next generation of Sony and Microsoft consoles also on the horizon, it will be very interesting to see what hardware the final installment launches on and if it arrives as a possible bridge game supported on both the current-gen consoles and the PS6 and Project Helix.

For now, that’s unfortunately all the details we have about the release of Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 3. Be sure to check back in the near future for more news and updates.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 3 is currently in development and an official title or release window has not been confirmed yet.