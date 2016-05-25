Fiona’s Green Chicken Recipe

This recipe actually came from my sister, who’s a professional chef.

Servings: 6

Prep time: 1 hour

Total time: 1 hour 45 minutes

Videos by VICE

Ingredients

1 medium sweet onion, coarsely chopped (about 1 cup)

1 ¼ cup packed fresh basil

1 cup packed fresh cilantro (leaves and stems)

¼ cup packed fresh mint

3 garlic cloves, peeled

¼ cup|60 ml fish sauce

2 tablespoons apple juice

1 teaspoon Aleppo pepper or red pepper flakes

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 lime, zested

3 pounds|1 kilogram 360 grams skin-on chicken drumsticks or thighs

2 limes, cut into wedges

Directions

In a blender, puree the onion, basil, cilantro, mint, garlic, fish sauce, apple juice, Aleppo pepper, black pepper, and lime zest. The mixture should be thick and smooth, with no chunks. Taste and adjust for seasoning. Place the chicken in a gallon-size zip-top bag. Pour in the marinade and squeeze out the air in the bag before sealing. Marinate the chicken in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour and up to a day. If oven-roasting: Heat the oven to 400°F with the rack in the middle position. Then, place a wire rack atop a foil-lined rimmed baking tray. Arrange the chicken in a single layer on the rack, and roast for 35 to 40 minutes, flipping the bird (ha!) at the midpoint. If grilling: Arrange the marinated chicken on a medium hot grill and cook for about 25 minutes, turning every 5 to 7 minutes. The chicken’s ready when the internal temperature reaches 170°F or when the juices run clear. Serve with lime wedges. From Nom Nom Paleo: Food for Humans by Michelle Tam and Henry Fong/Andrews McMeel Publishing, LLC 2013

From How-To: Make Green Chicken with Michelle Tam

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here .