Skeletal Human Remains Found by Firefly Music Festival

Skeletal human remains were found in a wooded area near the Firefly Music Festival.

According to a report from NBC Philadelphia, a person attending Firefly first found the remains around 7 p.m. on Thursday. Detectives confirmed the findings were human skeletal remains after responding to the area. The Delaware Division of Forensic Science is assisting detectives in the investigation of the findings.

Firefly Music Festival takes place on the grounds of the Dover International Speedway in Delaware. The festival runs through this Sunday.