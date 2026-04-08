Meek Mill Explains Why Bike Culture Is so Important to Philadelphia: ‘All Beef Is Off’

When a lot of people imagine Philadelphia, they might only think of cheesesteaks and Rocky Balboa. However, locals know how integral dirt bikes and ATVs are to Philly’s street culture. In various blocks across the city, you can see kids popping wheelies and speeding up and down the street on their bikes. However, some people find this tradition unsafe for fellow residents and for bike riders themselves. Meek Mill is deeply familiar with this lifestyle, having been born and raised in Philadelphia. He argues that it’s the only way to keep kids away from an even more dangerous lifestyle.

In an interview with the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Dreamchasers rapper took a moment to reflect on how the media looks at bike culture in the city. Ultimately, he sees it the same way kids do when they get into skateboarding. They could similarly get hurt, and there are older people similarly against it. But eventually, it became a normalized subculture within society.

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Meek Mill reckons it should be the same thing for the kids getting into bike culture in Philadelphia. “It has a motor on it, it’s a little more extreme. You ever see the bikes in Philly? Like 50 bikes and ATVs, coming together rolling down the block?” Meek asked the interviewer. “Them kids come from all parts of the city. This is the one thing in the world that brings all the Black kids from all over the city together, without there being any real drama.”

Meek Mill Argues That Bike Culture is the Best Way to Keep Kids out of Trouble in Philly

Then, the Philly rapper expands upon how it keeps kids’ noses clean. “When the bikes is all together no fights take place. No violence takes place. All that takes place is a little bit of reckless riding,” Meek Mill continued. “I’m not even going to say it’s not dangerous. But this is the one thing that these kids from the ghetto got, and they using to get away from being on the corner selling drugs, shooting guns, things like that.”

Additionally, he stressed that people die driving a car or playing in the street as well. The only difference is that the kids in Philly genuinely love the bike culture. Instead of demeaning kids and telling them to stop, Meek Mill suggests authorities should find a way to make it work. “They’re not going to ever stop riding these bikes. So, find a way that you can control it and monetize it. Because it’s bringing justice to the community and it’s bringing these kids together,” he concluded.