Flights Grounded, Airport Shut Down Over UFO Sighting

A UFO sighting allegedly grounded several flights at an airport in Turkey.

This seems to be getting a little out of hand, no?

I mean, let’s not forget the wild amount of drone sightings in New Jersey a few months ago. In fact, as a Jersey resident myself, I can attest this is still happening. It’s just not really being talked about anymore.

But on Tuesday, Feb. 18, pilots spotted a UFO near Gaziantep Airport in Gaziantep and immediately alerted the control tower. From there, the air hub grounded all flights until they could investigate the object. Eventually, they concluded that it was likely just a drone.

Shocking.

Of course, conspiracy theories are buzzing on sites like Reddit. One person shared this case in the subreddit “UFOs” with the following message:

“Last night around 10 pm local time, Pilots from different flights reported the lights that caused the disturbance. The object cannot be detected at the radar scan but the flights stopped for an hour for precaution. There is footage from the plane which was about the takeoff and the pilot basically says “We couldn’t identify the object so we have no choice but to wait.” After all, we have no explanations for what that was even today. The whole air traffic stopped for it and all they say they don’t know what it was.”

Other Reddit users claimed to have experienced similar incidents across the world. One person wrote, “I swear I saw this at San Francisco Airport (SFO) a few weeks ago. I saw an oddly bright object pass over the hills (from the direction of the ocean) going east, towards the north side of the airport and just hover there.”

Another made an eerie statement: “Open contact is definitely happening before 2027.”

Whether it’s human-operated drones or aliens, I don’t really care at this point. Can whoever it is just stop fucking with our flights, please? Many of us already have a fear of flying after all the plane crashes this past month.