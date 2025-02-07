Flogging Molly Cancels 2025 Tour Amid Dave King’s ‘Very Serious’ Health Issues

Celtic punk band Flogging Molly has announced that they are canceling all 2025 tour dates due to frontman Dave King facing “very serious” health issues.

The band first shared the news on their social media—Billboard reports—writing, “Our fearless leader, the inimitable Dave King, is currently battling a very serious health condition. Dave and Bridget ask everyone to respect their privacy at this time, we will share as we can. Any good thoughts or prayers you can send Dave’s way, he and we would appreciate it.”

Flogging Molly went on to reveal that, due to King’s need to prioritize his health, the band would be taking a step back from touring including headlining their own Salty Dog Cruise, a five-night trip from Port of Miami to Grand Cayman and Ocho Rios, Jamaica that launches on Feb. 17.

“Unfortunately Flogging Molly will be unable to perform shows in 2025,” the statement continued. “With the Salty Dog Cruise 12 days away, the boat will sail as planned with 18 bands, and members of Flogging Molly, on board to celebrate the cruise, the community, and our captain, Dave King.”

At this time, there are no further details regarding King’s condition.