Focaccia Bread Recipe

“It’s fucking delicious. It’s basically fried in olive oil, so you’re not gonna mess it up.”

Servings: 12

Prep time: 25 minutes

Total time: 325 minutes

Ingredients

2 teaspoons active dry yeast

7 cups all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons kosher salt

¾ cup olive oil

flaky sea salt, to taste

Directions

1. Place the yeast and 1 cup lukewarm water in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook. Let sit until foamy, about 10 minutes, then add the flour, salt, and 2 1/2 cups water. Knead until a sticky dough forms. Add half the oil and knead until semi-incorporated and cover with a towel.

2. Let the dough rest for 3-4 hours in a warm or sunny spot, periodically checking to make sure it is not overflowing. Use a large bowl because this bad boy grows a lot.

3. Thickly coat an 18″ x 13″ rimmed cookie sheet with the rest of the olive oil.

4. When the dough has risen to at least twice its size, pour it out onto the sheet. Spread your fingers out widely and, keeping your hands flat, press down and outward on the dough. Spread the dough towards the edges of the cookie sheet without poking holes in it.

5. Heat the oven to 450° F. While the oven is heating, allow the dough to rise again.

6. Sprinkle the top of the dough heavily with flaky sea salt and bake it until it’s golden brown, approximately 30-40 minutes.

From How-To: Make Lunch