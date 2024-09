Chilean band Föllakzoid are back and it’s “Electric.” The new track from their forthcoming LP III utilizes krautrock, psychedelia, and loop-heavy phrasing to lock into a funky groove, positioning the new track somewhere in between a spaced out wild west drug trip and ominous banger from the congo. Check it out below and look for the new four track LP III via Sacred Bones on March 31. Preorder yours.