For Years, Yungblud’s Grandma Told Him Rod Stewart Was His Grandpa

You can say a lot of things about Yungblud, but a nepo-baby he ain’t, regardless of the lie his own grandmother used to tell him about Rod Stewart being his grandfather.

This week, the young rockstar was a guest on Capital FM on Tuesday (Oct. 21), and during the interview, he shed some light on why he believed the “Maggie May” singer was his biological grandfather for the first several years of his life.

“So, basically, my mum never had a dad,” he explained. “My nan was always a very imaginative lady, and my nan would lie to me. She’d put me in a foot bath and lie to me and say that Rod Stewart was my grandfather for, like, my formative years.” Laughingly, he added, “So up to about 9 years old, I thought Rod Stewart was my grandad.”

Finally, one day while they were in the grocery store, Yungblud happened upon a Rod Stewart CD and, very loudly, put his grandma in a tough spot. “I remember by the checkout, I picked up a Rod Stewart CD. [I was], like, proper quivering lip, like, ‘Nan, when’s granddad coming home?’ And everyone at the checkout started laughing … And that was the day I found out Rod Stewart was not in fact my grandfather.”

Later, after Stewart heard the story, he reached out to Yungblud, with the rocker recalling: “He says, ‘Alright my wee grandson!’ And I was like, ‘Rod Stewart, man.’”

2025 GRINGO PAPI SOUTH AMERICA TOUR

Next up for Yungblud, he’ll be joining Limp Bizkit in South America on their upcoming 2025 Gringo Papi Tour, along with 311, and others. See dates here:

Saturday 29th November – Mexico, Mexico City – Explanada del Estadio Banorte

Tuesday 2nd December – Costa Rica, San Jose – Parque Viva

Friday 5th December – Colombia, Bogota – Estadio El Campin

Tuesday 9th December – Peru, Lima – Costa 21

Saturday 13th December – Chile, Santiago – Estadio Monumental

Tuesday 16th December – Argentina, Buenos Aires – Parque Sarmiento

Saturday 20th December – Brazil, Sao Paulo – Allianz Parque



