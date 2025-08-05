Tour Spotlight: 311’s ‘Unity Tour 2025’

Summer has been full of big tours and traveling festivals, and there’s still time to catch a few good shows if you’re calendar’s been dry. For example… 311’s Unity Tour 2025. The iconic alt-rock band is celebrating the 30th anniversary of their groundbreaking self-titled third album by embarking on an extensive tour around the country, with plenty of concerts remaining for fans to catch.

What to expect

If you’ve never seen 311 live before, then you are absolutely in for a hell of a time. After nearly 40 years together, the band’s energy hasn’t waned a bit and they still sound just a good as they did in their early days, which is something you can’t say for a lot of their peers.

Judging by the clips they’ve shared on social media over the past few months, fans are having a blast hearing classics like “Down” and “All Mixed Up,” and 311 is kicking ass night after night.

There is also a VIP Experience option that sounds super dope. It includes a meet and greet with the band, exclusive merch options, and so much more. Learn more about it by clicking here.

Who’s Performing?

For the current leg of the Unity Tour 2025, 311 is bringing along Badflower and Sitting on Saturn.

Badflower is an L.A. rock band that dropped their debut album in 2019 and just put out their third record, No Place Like Home, in June. Their sound has evolved a lot in just a handful of years, with their newest project presenting a heavier, darker sound that you absolutely want to experience live.

Make sure you get to the show early enough to catch openers Sitting on Saturn, a SoCal trio blending pop-rock, ska, punk, reggae, and like 5 other genres into a uniquie mix that’s as fun as it is impressive.

Where’s the touring headed next?

Scroll down for all the upcoming Unity Tour 2025 concert dates:

August 8 – Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Resort & Casino -Yaamava’ Theater^

August 9 – Saratoga, CA – The Mountain Winery

August 10 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort and Casino -Grand Theatre

August 12 – Eugene, OR – Cuthbert Amphitheatre

August 13 – Seattle, WA – Marymoor Amphitheater

August 15 – Great Falls, MT – Voyager Stadium

August 16 – Pocatello, ID – Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre

August 17 – Sandy, UT – Sandy Amphitheater

August 19 – Colorado Springs, CO – Ford Amphitheater

August 22 – Gary, IN – Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana

August 23 – Newport, KY – MegaCorp Pavilion Outdoor

August 24 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! Outdoor

August 26 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle

August 27 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewery

August 29 – Tupelo, MS – Cadence Bank Arena

August 31 – Pryor, OK – Rocklahoma*

*Select festival appearances included in the tour.

^ No Sitting on Saturn