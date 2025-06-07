forget-paper-routes-12-year-olds-are-making-bank-online

Side hustles used to mean lemonade stands, mowing lawns, or babysitting your neighbor’s kid. Now, some 12-year-olds—barely out of elementary school—are making $14 an hour streaming Minecraft, flipping sneakers, or editing TikToks from their bedrooms.

A new report from digital marketplace Whop shows that nearly half of Gen A is already earning money online. And they’re doing it with a level of focus that makes the traditional after-school job feel like a relic.

Videos by VICE

According to the study, Gen A spends over 20% of their screen time on income-generating activities. That’s more than one in five hours devoted to making money, not mindlessly scrolling. The average Gen A hustler now earns $13.92 per hour, higher than the minimum wage in 37 states.

And 52% say they want their hustle to become a full-time career. They’re not interested in lifeguarding for the summer. These teens are already thinking about scaling.

Tween Side Hustles Aren’t What They Used to Be

Gen Z, meanwhile, is making even bolder moves. Most are already working side hustles—everything from brand deals to digital product sales—and over half say they plan to quit their jobs to do it full-time.

The average Gen Z hustler pulls in $102 per hour thanks to high-value gigs like freelance editing, subscription content, or creating downloadable products. Some are making more than $40K a year without ever stepping foot in an office.

It’s not just about money, though. For Gen A, the biggest motivator is financial independence. Nearly half said they want to earn without leaning on their parents. Others are saving for bigger goals—travel, tech, a first car.

Gen Z is chasing something else entirely: control. Of their time, of where they work, of what they create. The corporate ladder doesn’t interest them if they can build their own.

Popular online income streams include selling clothes (20.1%), streaming games (14.1%), editing content (10.5%), and influencer marketing (9.1%). For a growing number of Gen Z and Gen A, this work is structured, intentional, and profitable. It’s starting to replace traditional part-time jobs altogether—and, in many cases, out-earning them.

The old complaints about screen time and “brain rot” don’t quite hold up here. These kids aren’t zoning out—they’re making that money. Whether it’s streaming, selling, or creating, they’re using the internet to build a life with fewer rules and way more control.