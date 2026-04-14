Forgotten Version of Mega Man 2 Just Got a Free Remake

A new fanmade remake offers retro game fans the chance to revisit a Mega Man deep cut from a forgotten era free of charge.

MEga Man 2: The LCD Game for GameBoy

Within the Mega Man fanbase there is a lot of debate about which title is the most iconic and which ones are the most fun or the most challenging. One of the installments that rarely comes up in those conversations is the Mega Man 2: LCD game for the Tiger Electronics handheld.

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Despite that, one dedicated fan has, in their own words, completed “the remake that nobody asked.” The fanmade remake comes from Zeichi Games, who specializes in creating fan games, homebrew, and retro projects in their free time.

The Zeichi Games take on Mega Man 2: LCD features support for both Super Game Boy and Game Boy Color. The downloadable game is free to play, but fans can name their own price if they’d like to support Zeichi Games’ work.

“Play this Tiger classic in a version completely remade for the Game Boy, with support for Super Game Boy and Game Boy Color. Two games in one!”

Game Features:

A game recreated from the original LCD Game.

Revamped and improved mechanics.

Support for Super Game Boy and Game Boy Color

For those who are unfamiliar with the Tiger Electronics games, they were standalone low-end handheld games. Remaking a Tiger Electronics game into a proper Game Boy title is a pretty serious undertaking and involves changing everything about how the game works on the backend, while still maintaining the original style and mechanics.

That should be just about everything retro games games need to know about the Mega Mega 2: LCD project. Interested parties can check out the project and download it from Zeichi Games on itch.io.

That said, gamers should note that this is an unofficial fanmade project and is not in any way authorized or sponsored by Capcom or Tiger Electronics. Zeichi Games has confirmed that if the original rights holders would like the game to be removed, they will take it down immediately.

Fanmade and official rereleases and remakes of retro games have been having a serious moment lately and this is just one of many examples. Just earlier this week, a classic SNES RPG series announced its return on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch After 30+ years.

Be sure to check back in the near future for more retro games news and updates.

Mega Man 2 The LCD Game V.1.0.1 is available now.