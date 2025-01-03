Former Motörhead Drummer Mikkey Dee Almost Died of Sepsis

In 2024, the heavy metal world lost many legendary musicians – original Iron Maiden vocalist Paul Di’Anno and former Scorpions drummer James Kottak among them. And it turns out we very nearly lost another.

Former Motörhead and King Diamond drummer Mikkey Dee – who, coincidentally, is currently playing with the Scorpions – nearly died from a sepsis infection over the past month. During an interview with Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet, Dee explained what he’d been through in December, revealing that he initially developed sepsis after spraining his foot.

Videos by VICE

“The ankle swelled up like hell, then it took on a weird shape and appearance and looked like an overcooked ham,” said Dee, as translated from the original Swedish interview, per Metal Injection. “I became very ill, so I had to go by ambulance to Sahlgrenska, and there they found that I had sky-high values, so I became priority one there.”

“It was surgery right away, the first of three,” Dee continued. “They cut away what was dead and infected and badly infested. It was not a good journey I was on… Another day and I’d be playing drums with Lemmy in heaven. I can say that.”

More recently, Dee took to Facebook to offer fans a health update on how he’s doing. “Just a quick statement about what has been happening to me these past three weeks,” Dee wrote alongside a photo of himself. “First I like to thank everyone for these heartwarming Christmas and New Years greetings, that I have not been able to respond to. I always try to do that every year.”

“This holiday season, I have been hospitalized with a very serious blood infection (Sepsis),” he continued. “I was admitted for three weeks but now I am home fighting this bastard bacteria. Thankfully, I have received fantastic care at the Sahlgrenska University Hospital in Gothenburg, my hometown. So thanks a million to all the Doctors and Nurses that have been giving me the most excellent care.”

“After several operations, I am now back home and the numbers are all going in the right direction,” Dee added. “Still lots of recovery and rehab in front of me. Now I’m working a 100% to be back on the drum stool for the Residency that starts off in Las Vegas on February 27.

“We have a tremendous 2025 to look forward to, celebrating 60 years of Scorpions and many exciting gigs around the world,” Dee added. “So, the Stinger is out and I can’t wait to see you all out there on the road and rock the hell out of you! I wish everybody a fantastic 2025 with good health and lots of Rock n’ Roll!”