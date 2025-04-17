A Former TNA World Champion Debuts on AEW Dynamite

On AEW Dynamite‘s historic 289th episode, former TNA World Champion Josh Alexander debuted. The highly sought-after free agent was expected to sign with All Elite Wrestling, joining “Speedball” Mike Bailey, another TNA Champion.

Josh Alexander Joins AEW

Alexander’s debut comes at the perfect time. “Hangman” Adam Page has been waiting to find out his “Wildcard” opponent in the Owen Hart Cup Tournament since its announcement. Alexander answered the call, putting on a masterful clinic and showing the fans what they can expect.

Those unfamiliar with his historic run as TNA Champion got a real treat. Ultimately, the fan-favorite cowboy won and will face Kyle Fletcher in the semi-finals. With Kenny Omega having the International Championship and Ospreay vying for the World Championship, those two feuds could happen sooner rather than later.

During Omega’s run as AEW World Champion, he popped up in TNA expecting to come face-to-face with Alexander, then TNA Champion. That never came to fruition, a headscratcher for Omega. During his debut in AEW, Don Callis was in his ear, a man once aligned with Ospreay and Omega. He quickly chose who he aligned with, attacking Page in the ring.

It’s unclear if he’ll be part of the Don Callis Family going forward or if that was a one-time favor. Regardless, it looks as though things will only continue to heat up between him and Page. The cowboy has a lot on his plate after being confronted by his former Elite stablemates, the Young Bucks, on Dynamite.

While they’re hoping to reconcile and bring gold back to the group, Page doesn’t seem interested in squashing their beef in favor of their dysfunctional relationship that easily. If Page can hold off Fletcher, he would meet Ospreay in the finals at AEW Double or Nothing next month.

Stay tuned to VICE for updates on AEW.