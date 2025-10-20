Former WWE Wrestler Sir Mo Dead at 58

Bobby Horne, who wrestled for WWE and other promotions across the United States under the name Sir Mo, has passed away.

The 58-year-old has been battling several health issues over the last few years which he’s candidly talked about on social media. Over the summer, Horne had a “major intestinal surgery,” sharing in a video that his “colon hasn’t worked in three years.”

Earlier this month, a fundraiser was started to help with Horne’s medical bills following a diagnosis of septic shock and pneumonia.

Book Pro Wrestlers shared the news of Horne’s passing on social media late Sunday night. “It is with great sadness that we share the news that Bobby Horne, known to wrestling fans around the world as Sir Mo of Men on a Mission, has passed away.”

Horne is most recognizable as the other half of Men on a Mission with Mabel, a tag team that swept the U.S. with their infectious charisma. He worked in WWE throughout the mid-90s but almost completely retired from the ring by the early 2000s. He’s had a few one-off matches here and there — his last match took place in 2020.

Tributes Pour in For former WWE wrestler Sir Mo

Several wrestlers took to social media Monday morning to share tributes for the former WWE Tag Team Champion.

“Rest in Peace Sir Mo! We crossed paths many years ago but It was great to make your acquaintance again even though it was late in our lives,” wrote Mark Henry.

Saddened to wake up to news that Bobby Horne/Sir Mo passed,” WWE Raw GM Adam Pearce shared. “Bobby was always good to me, keeping in touch with little messages over the years. Godspeed, Mo. I appreciate you and the time we shared. My heart goes out to his family, friends, and all affected.”

“He was always kind to me — always smiling, joking around, and treating everyone with respect. When you were new or didn’t quite fit in yet, Bobby had a way of making you feel welcome,” shared retired professional wrestler Leilani Kai while discussing Horne’s character. “That meant a lot back then, especially on those long road trips when being part of the locker room family mattered most.

We also worked together many times later on the Carolina independent circuit, and he was just as genuine outside the spotlight as he was under it. He loved the business, loved the fans, and loved giving back. Bobby had that special kind of warmth that reminded you wrestling isn’t just about what happens in the ring — it’s about the people and memories that come with it.”