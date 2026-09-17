All New Fortnite Admin Panel Codes Added in September 17 Update

Epic Games has activated three new Fortnite Admin Panel codes as part of the September 17 update. Here are all the new Lobby Hack rewards you can redeem following the release of the Fortnite v42.20 patch.

New Fortnite Admin Panel Codes for September 17

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite v42.20 update is now live, and it has added three new Admin Panel codes for players to discover. While none of today’s passwords unlock new Sprites, they will reward you with useful items such as Sprite Dust, Llama Supply Drops and Extraction Accelerators.

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The most notable addition is BLINKYINKYPINKYCLYDE, which instantly gives you 5,000 Sprite Dust. This can then be spent on thew new Loot Hack upgrades and other features introduced throughout Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4.

For your convenience, here is a complete list of every new Lobby Hack code activated in the September 17 update:

All new Fortnite Lobby Hack Rewards

Screenshot: Epic Games

Admin Panel Code Reward Destiny Awaits 2 Llama Supply Drops BLINKYINKYPINKYCLYDE 5,000 Sprite Dust OCTURNEOP55N1 2 Extraction Accelerators

To redeem these rewards, enter each password into the Admin Panel in the Fortnite lobby menu. Make sure you type the codes exactly as they appear above, including any spaces and numbers.

Although there are only three new codes this time around, the rewards should still be helpful. Llama Supply Drops provide additional loot, while Extraction Accelerators make it easier to successfully extract with any Sprites you find during a match.

Screenshot: Epic Games

At the time of writing, so far only three admin panel codes have been announced. If more passwords are discovered, we’ll update this list. For now, players will have to settle with some free Sprite Dust, and Extraction accelerators. Hey, I’m not complaining!

The September 17 patch also adds the massive Kingdom Hearts collaboration, including Sora, Riku, Kairi and Roxas skins. Players can also find the new Mythic Kingdom Key weapon on the Island.