Fortnite Danny Phantom Collaboration Leaked — Skins, Prices, and Release Date Revealed

A Fortnite Danny Phantom collaboration has been leaked early online. According to several dataminers, the surprise CH7S1 bundle will come with multiple cosmetics. Here is the Danny Phantom Fortnite release date and every skin included in the Chapter 7 Nickelodeon crossover.

Screenshot: Nickelodeon, Epic Games

Several Fortnite Danny Phantom skins have been leaked on social media. The new Chapter 7 collaboration was first reported on by prolific dataminer HypeX. The insider revealed the Nickelodeon crossover in a December 3 post on X. According to the leaker, Epic Games is going to be releasing multiple cosmetics from the animated series in the Fortnite shop very soon.

Videos by VICE

The Fortnite Danny Phantom bundle release date is Friday, December 5, 2025. Yeah, that’s just in a couple of days! As far as whether the leak is true, it likely is. For one, HypeX is one of the most respected dataminers in the Fortnite community. Secondly, images of the bundles appear to be leaked promotional materials from the game’s store itself.

Screenshot: X @HypeX

Leakers have also confirmed that the collaboration will feature multiple characters from the Nickelodeon series. However, Danny Phantom will specifically get alternate style outfits to his skin as well after you purchase the cosmetic.

All Fortnite Danny Phantom Skins & Prices (Leaked)

Screenshot: X @HypeX, Epic Games

Although pricing hasn’t been officially confirmed, we have a pretty good idea based on recent Fortnite Chapter 7 bundles. For your convenience, we will list every leaked Fortnite Danny Phantom skin confirmed and their potential pricing:

Danny Phantom: 1,500 V-Bucks

1,500 V-Bucks Danny Phantom (Non-Ghost Style): Alternate Style

Alternate Style Sam Manson: 1,500 V-Bucks

1,500 V-Bucks Danny Phantom Bundle: 2,100 V-Bucks

Screenshot: X @Loolo_WRLD, Epic Games

Unfortunately, it hasn’t been confirmed whether the Fortnite Chapter 7 crossover will feature additional cosmetics. For instance, we could still get a pickaxe, back bling, or emote. But at the time of writing, the leaked store images only show the in-game skin models for Danny Phantom and Sam Manson.

Regardless, it’s a pretty big deal seeing as Nickelodeon rarely collaborates with Fortnite. Following the leak, many fans have already started hoping that we get a Fairly Odd Parents or Hey Arnold Fortnite crossover as well. I think a Wanda and Cosmo sidekick in particular would be amazing.

Screenshot: X @HypeX

This isn’t the first Nickelodeon crossover to leak recently. On November 1, dataminers revealed that a Fortnite SpongeBob Square Pants collaboration will also be coming to CH7S1. Finally, the Danny Phantom bundle will go on sale when the shop refreshes on December 5 at 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET. So if you want the skins, time to better save up!