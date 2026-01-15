Fortnite Enables Third-Party Microtransactions in New Update, Gets Heavy Fan Backlash

Fortnite has now implemented third-party microtransactions for creator-made games, enabling them to sell in-game items to their players. Of course, many of the most popular creator titles on Fortnite have quickly acted on this change and implemented items for offer, but it hasn’t all gone smoothly. One of the most popular games, Steal the Brainrot, received significant backlash from the community after launching expensive new bundles through this system.

New Microtransaction System in Fortnite Has Fans Slamming Creators Over Prices

With the new third-party microtransaction system in Fortnite, creators can offer in-game bundles and purchases such as items or power-ups. Developers will earn 37% of sales revenue in the long term. However, this revenue percentage has temporarily been doubled to 74% for the initial 12 months.

This enables creators of the top-ranking game modes to make some serious passive cash through in-game sales. One such example is Steal a Brainrot, which is one of the most popular creator-made titles available. Since the changes, this game has seen a roulette wheel, $45 premium item bundles, and a randomized two-item set priced at 4900 V-Bucks.

The roulette wheel, in particular, stirred up negative feedback from gamers due to how it operates. Players spend 100 V-Bucks per spin for a chance at random sets of cash or in-game effects. Chances for more rare and valuable items are just 0.5-2%.

Many parents have also shared their concerns regarding letting their children play unsupervised. As the individual creator stores aren’t monitored in the same way as the official in-game Fortnite store is, there is a possibility that gimmicks may be used to encourage or persuade younger fans towards these microtransactions.

While there are parental controls to disable being able to make purchases on creator-made games without entering a pin, the option happens to be turned off by default. To enable it, users will need to go to the Epic Games website, head into their account settings, and select Parental Controls. Now, select Fortnite Settings, and turn off the option under Paid Random items. Upon doing so, children will no longer be able to spend their currencies on content where the reward is random.