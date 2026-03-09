Fortnite Showdown Revealed – Chapter 7 Season 2 Trailer Confirms Release Date & Themes

Epic Games has officially announced Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 and confirmed its release date. A teaser trailer has revealed the new season is called Fortnite Showdown and will feature Marvel’s Captain America. Here is everything you need to know about CH7S2, including its themes and crossovers.

Fortnite Showdown Trailer Reveals Captain America and Ice King

Screenshot: Epic Games

Back in February, we reported that Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 was delayed by two weeks. While the wait has been brutal, Epic Games eased players’ pain today by revealing major details about the upcoming update. In a new trailer, it was confirmed that CH7S2 will officially be called Fortnite Showdown.

Videos by VICE

However, more interestingly, the Fortnite Showdown teaser also revealed that the new season will feature Marvel’s Captain America, and will center around the return of the Ice King. “The Foundation and the Ice King will return in Fortnite Showdown.”

Screenshot: Epic Games

The trailer also shows off Ice King’s new point of interest (POI), as Captain America, The Foundation, and Orelia are all trapped in blocks of ice. The teaser ends with a countdown confirming that Chapter 7 Season 2 will be released in nine days.

Screenshot: Epic Games

According to the official Epic Games teaser, the Fortnite Showdown release date will be on Thursday, March 19, 2026. That means the final day of Chapter 7 Season 1 will be on the 18th, before there is server maintenance downtime.

We don’t currently have an exact start time yet for CH7S2. We could speculate based on previous season launches, but even that isn’t always consistent. For example, Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 launched at 6:30 PM PT following the Zero Hour in-game event.

However, going off previous season updates, Fortnite Showdown will likely go live around 6 AM to 8 AM PT after hours of maintenance. For your convenience, here is a list of when the new Fortnite season launches in every region:

Region Local Time Date North America (PT) 6:00 AM March 19, 2026 North America (ET) 9:00 AM March 19, 2026 United Kingdom (GMT) 1:00 PM March 19, 2026 Europe (CET) 2:00 PM March 19, 2026 Japan (JST) 10:00 PM March 19, 2026 Brazil (BRT) 10:00 AM March 19, 2026 Australia (AEDT) 12:00 AM March 20, 2026

Fortnite Showdown Skins Revealed So Far

Screenshot: Epic Games

Another major thing the Fortnite Showdown trailer revealed was that the battle royale will be getting a new Captain America skin. The clip also showed off the new Foundation cosmetic. Here is what both of those look like:

Captain America (Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Foundation (Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnite Showdown Theme May Center on Rival Factions

Play video

Finally, there have been previous Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 datamine leaks which could give us a hint about what the season is about. In a March 6 post on X, insider Blortzen gave a description of what the Fortnite Showdown themes would be for the season.

“Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 theme is Rivalry. Example: CH3S2 focused on The Dark Voyager & The Ice King VS The Seven. Worlds Collide (ex; CH2S5 & CH1S5) rifting in multiple ‘realities’ to the island via the Zero Point Shards.”

Screenshot: X @blortzen

The official teaser trailer seems to line up with this, as it appears CH7S2 will center around a showdown between major factions. If Blortzen’s report is accurate, then we could see some multiple reality shenanigans pop up in the storyline.