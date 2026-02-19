Fortnite v39.50 Update Skins Leaked – Dino Thunder, Solo Leveling, Game of Thrones & More

The Fortnite v39.50 update is now live, which means several new skins have been leaked. Dataminers have revealed new in-game screenshots of cosmetics for Power Rangers Dino Thunder, Solo Leveling, and the March 2026 Fortnite Crew Pack. Here is all the upcoming Fortnite Skins coming in the latest update.

Screenshot: Epic Games

With the Fortnite v39.50 update now released, dataminers have been able to decrypt a handful of new skins. While Epic Games technically revealed Dino Thunder and Solo Leveling in their Weekly Shop video, the characters’ in-game skins have now been leaked early online following this latest patch.

However, the v39.50 update also revealed that a Fortnite Game of Thrones collab is in the works. Yes, you read that right. Although we don’t have any images of the cosmetic items, the crossover was leaked by insider AdiraINFO on X. Lastly we also got out first look at the Solo Leveling Fortnite skins, which reportedly release on February 20, 2026.

All Fortnite v39.50 Skins Leaked So Far

For your convenience, here are all the new skins leaked in the latest update:

Sung Jin Woo (Solo Leveling)

Cha Hae (Solo Leveling)

Irgis (Solo Leveling)

Skull Raider (March 2026 Crew Pack)

Dorian

Gaptooth Jonesy (Edit Style)

Dino Thunder

A Power Rangers Fortnite Wave 2 was surprisingly announced by Epic Games and is coming soon. In fact, the Dino Thunder Fortnite skins actually have a release date of February 19, 2026. The new cosmetic items will be added to the Item Shop during its daily refresh at 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET.

Dino Thunder Fortnite Release Times (Per Region)

Region Local Time Date North America (PT) 4:00 PM February 19 North America (ET) 7:00 PM February 19 United Kingdom (GMT) 12:00 AM February 20 Europe (CET) 1:00 AM February 20 Japan (JST) 9:00 AM February 20 Brazil (BRT) 9:00 PM February 19 Australia (AEDT)* 11:00 AM February 20

Game of Thrones Fortnite Collab Leaked

As I mentioned earlier, the final thing to leak in the Fortnite v39.50 update is a Game of Thrones collab. While we don’t have any information on which characters or skins will be in it, we do know it’s reportedly in the works. This leak was posted by AdiraINFO in a February 19 post on X.

“Game of Thrones x Fortnite collab is in development and will come soon!” Interestingly, their wording of “coming soon” implies it might be added in the Fortnite v39.50 update. Although it could technically still be released in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2, which was delayed until March 18.

While the rest of this skins in this article are now confirmed, the Game of Thrones crossover should still be taken as a rumor. Although Adira accurately leaked The Office Fortnite collab a month before it was announced, not every leak ends up being true. However, given their long track record of credible leaks, it seems like Winter is Coming to Fortnite soon.