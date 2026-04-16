Fortnite v40.20 Leaks 11 New Skins – Full List, Prices & First Look

The Fortnite v40.20 update is now live, and it’s added many new cosmetics to the game. As expected, dataminers have already leaked 11 new Fortnite skins that will be coming to the battle royale over the next month. From the Laufey Fortnite Festival collab to the Triple Threat bundle and a new Path to Ragnarok set, here is everything that was discovered and what the skins look like.

Fortnite v40.20 Leaks 11 New Skins (First Look at Showdown Act II Cosmetics)

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite v40.20 update is rolling out now across all platforms, which means the launch of Fortnite Showdown Act II is here. However, like with any major patch, a handful of new cosmetic items have also been discovered in the game’s files. Specifically, dataminers have leaked 11 new Fortnite skins that will be added to the battle royale’s item shop soon.

Videos by VICE

First up is the Festival collab, which brings the Grammy-winning singer to the game’s music pass. The next major set is the Triple Threat bundle, featuring popular Fortnite streamers Sommerset, Reddysh, and Moxie as Icon Skins. Finally, we are getting a new Path to Ragnarok bundle that includes three new skins. As you can guess, the set is based on Norse mythology and features characters such as Thor and Valkyrie Brunhilde.

For your convenience, we are going to post HD images below that give you a first look at the 11 new Fortnite skins that were leaked in the v40.20 update:

Brunhild (Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Hel (Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Thor Odinsson (Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Dueling Dragon’s Jackie (Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Jess (Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games

KD Rattical (Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Triple Threat Sommerset (Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Triple Threat Reddysh (Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Triple Threat Moxie (Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Lover Girl Laufey (Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games

White Dress Laufey (Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games

All Fortnite v40.20 Skins Leaked – Full List & Prices

Screenshot: Epic Games

As mentioned above, we have 11 new Fortnite skins that will be sold in the game soon. However, some of the cosmetics will only be available in bundles or passes. One skin is even being given away for free!

To make it easier to keep track of all the new outfits, we are going to post a list below of every skin coming to Fortnite in April 2026, and what their potential pricing will be:

Path to Ragnarok Bundle: 3,500 V-Bucks Hels (Skin) Brunhild (Skin) Thor Odinsson (Skin)

3,500 V-Bucks Jess: Free (Unlocked by earning 350,000 XP in Save The World)

Free (Unlocked by earning 350,000 XP in Save The World) Dueling Dragon’s Jackie: 1,500 V-Bucks

1,500 V-Bucks KD Rattical: 1,500 V-Bucks

1,500 V-Bucks Lover Girl Laufey: 1,800 V-Bucks or 3,500 Bundle

1,800 V-Bucks or 3,500 Bundle White Dress Laufey (Fortnite Music Pass): 1,500 V-Bucks, or Free With Fortnite Crew

(Fortnite Music Pass): 1,500 V-Bucks, or Free With Fortnite Crew Triple Threat Bundle: 3,500 V-Bucks Sommerset: 1,500 V-Bucks Reddysh: 1,500 V-Bucks Moxie: 1,500 V-Bucks

3,500 V-Bucks

Alysa Liu Fortnite Skin Leak Explained (v40.20 Hidden Emote)

Screenshot: X @HypeX

If you are doing a double take at that headline, I don’t blame you. But yes, an Alysa Liu Fortnite skin might be coming to the game soon. This shouldn’t be too surprising, as the Olympic gold medalist skater has asked Epic Games to give her a Fortnite skin in several interviews.

As for why people think there will be an Alysa Liu Fortnite skin, it’s because dataminers discovered a figure-skating emote that is encrypted in the v40.20 update. This could just be a coincidence. However, with the skater recently collaborating with Laufey and requesting a Fortnite skin, it certainly seems possible!

Finally, a previous Fortnite leak revealed we are getting a WWE Wave 3 bundle soon. However despite claims that a Liv Morgan Fortnite skin would be included, her in-game files still have not been leaked. So we will have to wait a little longer before she’s revealed.